Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2017 / Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce that is has closed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on May 16, 2017 for gross proceeds of $160,000. The units of the financing will be comprised of one common share at a price of $0.08 and a full share purchase warrant, which may be exercised for a period of five years at a price of $0.10 per share. The Company announces September 24, 2017 as the hold period expiry date for this private placement. The Company also announces it has granted 700,000 options at an exercise price of $0.15. The options are exercisable for five years and will be cancelled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer, employee or consultant of the Company.

