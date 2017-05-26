Global Mobile Data Traffic Strategic Business Report 2017-2022: Migration to 4G Technology is Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mobile Data Traffic - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Data Traffic in Terabytes/Month by the following Mobile Data Categories:
- Video
- Audio
- Others
The Global market is also analyzed by the following Mobile Device Types:
- Netbooks/Notebooks
- Smartphones
- Others
The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as
- AT&T (USA)
- Bharti Airtel Limited (India)
- China Mobile Limited (China)
- China Telecom Corporation Limited (China)
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (China)
- KDDI Corp. (Japan)
- KT Corp. (South Korea)
- NTT DoCoMo, Inc. (Japan)
- Orange S.A. (France)
- SK Telecom (South Korea)
- Sprint Nextel Corporation (USA)
- Telefónica S.A. (Spain)
- Telenor ASA (Norway)
- Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia)
- T-Mobile International AG & Co. KG (Germany)
- Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
- Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Mobile Communications: An Introductory Prelude
- Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication Service
- Favorable Scenario for Mobile Internet Drives Mobile Data Traffic
- Migration to 4G Technology: Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion
- 4G Transforms into Primary Mobile Technology
- Developing Regions Emerge as Key Markets
- Developed Countries Remain Major Contributors
- Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
- Global Market Outlook
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
- Proliferation of Smartphones: Foundation for Ongoing Escalation in Mobile Data Traffic
- Contribution of Netbooks/Notebooks Continues to Wane
- App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth
- Video Triggers Explosive Growth in Mobile Data Traffic
- Expanding Role of Video in Mobile Entertainment
- Mobile TV Fuels Mobile Video Consumption
- Social Networking Enlarges Mobile Data Traffic
- Uptrend in Mobile Messaging Spawns Incredible Data Usage
- Sustained Demand for VoIP
- Steers Data Traffic
- Mobile Data Finds New Breeding Ground in e-Commerce
- Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption
- Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic
- Small Cell Deployments Contribute to Traffic Increase
- Uptrend in Cloud Computing Adds to Traffic Expansion
- Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data
- M2M Communication Set to Instigate New Opportunities
- Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise Environments Bodes Well
- Enterprise Mobility Transforms into Mainstream Business Model
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Inflate Mobile Data Demand
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- Rising Living Standards
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
3. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
- Mobile Data: Definition
- Segment Overview
- Key Mobile Services Contributing to Data Traffic
- Mobile Video
- Mobile Video Broadcasting
- Mobile Video Streaming
- Mobile Video Downloading
- Mobile Audio
- Other Services
- File Sharing
- Mobile VoIP
- Mobile Devices Contributing to Data Traffic
- Netbooks/Notebooks
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- M2M Modules
- Nonsmartphones/Feature Phones
- Other portable Devices
- An Introduction to Mobile Internet
- Mobile Web Development
- Mobile Applications
- Standards
- Constraints & Challenges
- Mobile Network Technologies Facilitating Mobile Internet
- Second Generation Networks (2G)
- 2.5 Generation Technology (2.5G)
- Third Generation Networks (3G)
- UMTS/ WCDMA
- HSPA
- HSDPA
- HSUPA
- HSPA+
- CDMA
- Fourth Generation Networks (4G)
- Comparison of Wireless Broadband Technologies
- WiMAX
4. SERVICE LAUNCHES
- Bharti Airtel Rolls Out Upgraded 4G Network in Maharashtra & Goa
- Verizon and Samsung Launch 4G LTE Network Extender for Enterprise
- Reliance Jio Unveils 4G SIM Cards
- Telstra Commences Wholesale 4G Mobile Services to MVNO Partners
- VNPN-VinaPhone Commences 4G Services in Vietnam
- Zantel to Unveil 4G Services in Tanzania
- BTL and Huawei to Rollout 4G LTE Network in Belize
- Etisalat Nigeria Introduces Mobile 4G LTE Service
- Etisalat Introduces 4G LTE Services in the Middle East
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- KDDI Signs VoLTE Roaming Agreement with Verizon
- MTS Ukraine to Acquire TriMob
- Tata DoCoMo Teams Up with Vodafone India
- Idea Cellular Selects Ericsson for 4G Upgrade
- Vodafone Teams Up with Afrimax Group
- Verizon Acquires AOL
- U.S. Cellular to Add 4G LTE Cell Sites
- UCOM to Acquire Orange Armenia
- Vodafone Group Extends Agreement with MTS Ukraine
- Sistema Shyam Teleservices to Merge with Reliance Communications
- Vodafone India Acquires Spectrum in 12 Telecom Circles
- Zong Teams Up with Daewoo Pakistan for Super 3G Internet Service
- SK Telecom Selects Broadcom
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 41)
- The United States (4)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (11)
- - France (1)
- - Germany (1)
- - The United Kingdom (2)
- - Spain (1)
- - Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (3)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/736lpt/mobile_data
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716