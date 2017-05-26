

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose to a monthly high Friday morning, boosted by safe haven demand ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend.



Traders continued to assess the minutes of the May Federal Reserve meeting. Policy makers said they expect to raise rates soon, perhaps in June, but hinted the pace of further rate hikes will be quite gradual.



Geopolitical tensions and lingering doubts about the Trump administration's pro-growth agenda have also generated risk aversion.



Gold for July was up $10 at $1270 an ounce, the highest since mid-April.



Looking ahead today, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for April will be released at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for a decline of 1.0 percent. In the prior month, durable goods were up 0.7 percent.



Gross Domestic Product update for the first quarter will also be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.8 percent, slightly up from 0.7 percent in the previous estimate.



University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment survey report for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The forecasters are looking for consensus of 97.6, while it was 97.7 last month.



