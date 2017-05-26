1. Reports of Management Board, Supervisory Board, Audit Committee and statement of Sworn auditor, approval of Annual report for the year 2016.



1) To take notice of the Reports of Management Board, Supervisory Board, Audit Committee and statement of Sworn auditor for the year 2016 of joint stock company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA". 2) To approve the Annual Report of joint stock company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" for the year 2016 prepared by the Management Board of joint stock company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" and revised by the Supervisory Board of joint stock company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA".



Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.



2. Distribution of the profit for the year 2016.



1) To approve the net profit of joint stock company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" for the year 2016 in the amount of 2.439.974 EUR. 2) To leave undistributed and use 2.439.974 EUR for the development of joint stock company "Valmieras stikla škiedra" with the aim to increase joint stock company "Valmieras stikla škiedra" competitiveness.



Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.



3. Election of the auditor for the audit of Annual Report for the year 2017 and determination of the remuneration for the auditor.



1) To elect audit company "Deloitte Audits Latvia" SIA (commercial company license No. 43) as auditor of the Annual Report of joint stock company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" for the year 2017. 2) To determine that the remuneration of the auditor for the audit of Annual report for the year 2017 shall be set according to the agreement signed between the auditor and joint stock company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" on the audit of the Annual Report 2017.



Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.



4. Determination of the remuneration for Supervisory Board for the results of the year 2016.



1) For the results of the year 2016 of the joint stock company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" to pay additional remuneration in the amount of 1% of the net profit for the year 2016 to each member of the Supervisory Board. 2) To determine that for the duties during the year 2017, each member of the Supervisory Board of joint stock company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" shall receive a remuneration in the amount of 3000,- EUR (three thousand euro) for each attended Supervisory Board meeting.



Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.



5. Election of the Audit committee and determination of the remuneration for the Audit committee.



1) To elect for the office of the member of joint stock company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" Audit Committee for the term three years, starting on 26 May 2017: 1. Aivars Lošmanis; 2. Philipp Kögel; 3. Andris Oskars Brutans.



Voting results: decision is taken by dividing of votes.



2) To establish that the meetings of the Audit Committee shall be held in line with necessity of the company; however not less than 3 (three) times a year, but not more frequent than 4 (four) times a year. 3) To determine that for the duties each member of the Audit Committee of joint stock company "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" shall receive a remuneration in the amount of 1850,- EUR (one thousand eight hundred fifty euros) for each attended Audit Committee meeting.



Voting results: decision is taken with the required majority of votes.



Valmiera, May 26, 2017



Chairman of the Management Board A.H.Schwiontek Member of the Management Board D.Šenbergs







Contacts: Marika Nimante JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra" marketing project manager Phone: +371 64202276, +371 26635509 Fax: +371 64281216 E-mail: Marika.Nimante@valmiera-glass.com More information about company: www.valmiera-glass.com