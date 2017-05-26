

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Woman sued Jelly Belly for listing sugar content as 'evaporated cane juice.' Jessica Gomez in complaint said the Sport Beans Energizing Jelly Beans' misleading listing deceives consumers and hides the basic nature of the product and its contents.



The filing in a California court said the product was loaded with sugar and she was not aware of that. In packaged foods and beverages, nutrition facts are supposed to reveal calories and to make healthy choices. Consumers can check the calorie per serving size and nutrition.



As per the information on the jelly bean pack, it contains 17 grams of sugar per 28 grams of serving size.



Jelly Belly requested to dismiss the motion, saying that it is a non-sense.



