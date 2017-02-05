sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - 2.5D IC Packaging Technology Dominates SiP Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "System-in-Package (SiP) Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.

Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology in US$ Million.

The Global market is further analyzed by:

Interconnection Technology

  • Wire Bonding
  • Flip-Chip

End-Use Sector

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Communications
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Others

The report profiles 51 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (USA)
  • ASE Group (Taiwan)
  • ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (Taiwan)
  • Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
  • GS Nanotech (Russia)
  • Insight SiP (France)
  • Intel Corporation (USA)
  • Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
  • Nanium S.A. (Portugal)
  • O.C.E. Technology Ltd. (Ireland)
  • Powertech Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • ShunSin Technology (Zhongshan) Limited (China)
  • Si2 Microsystems Private Limited (India)
  • Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (SPIL) (Taiwan)
  • STATS ChipPAC Ltd. (Singapore)
  • Unimicron Corporation (Taiwan)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Small Form Factor, High Performance & Energy Efficiency Needs of Electronics Industry Bolster Demand for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology
  • Growing Demand for Miniature and High Performance Electronic Devices & Systems Drive SiP Market
  • Developing Countries Offer Growth Prospects
  • Flip Chip Type of Interconnection Technology Leads SiP Technology Market
  • Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Revenue Growth in SiP Market
  • Portable Electronic Devices Stir Demand for Flat Packaging
  • 2.5D IC Packaging Technology Dominates SiP Market
  • Challenges Confronting the SiP Market

2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

  • Importance of SiP Technology in Electronics
  • Rising Demand for High Performance and Compact Consumer Electronics Drive Growth
  • List of Select SiP Solutions for Connected Devices
  • Growing Demand for Smart, Energy Efficient Electronics Provides Business Case for SiP
  • Growing Sales of Smartphones Bode Well for SiP Market
  • Growing Demand for Tablet PCs
  • Applications in Set Top Boxes Boosts Demand for SiP Technology
  • Computing Devices
  • IoT Opens New Growth Avenues for SiP
  • TSVs for Die-to-Die/Die-to-Package Substrate Communication
  • Advanced Nodes Demand Innovative Package Technologies
  • PCB Considerations Vital for Using SiP in IoT Systems
  • WLCSP for Compact Form Factors
  • Trend Towards Smart Homes Offers Growth Opportunities
  • Miniaturization of Electronics
  • A Major Growth Driver for SiP
  • Need for Compact and High Speed Performance Products Spurs Market Growth
  • Shift in Direction towards More Than Moore's Law Benefits the SiP Market
  • SMBs Spur the Adoption of SiP

3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

  • System in Package (SiP): A Definition
  • SiP Configurations, Features and Target Applications
  • Development of SiP
  • SiP Packaging
  • Package-on-Package SiP
  • Power Quad Flat No-Lead SiP
  • Stacked Die SiP
  • System-in-Package Land Grid Array
  • SiP Benefits

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Amkor Announces Product Qualification for SWIFT Packaging
  • 3D Glass Solutions Collaborates with TE Connectivity
  • Silicon Labs Introduces New Bluetooth SiP Module
  • MediaTek Unveils SoCs for Fitness and Healthcare Devices
  • Intel Launches Intel® Curie Module SiP
  • Octavo Systems Launches OSD3358 SiP Device
  • UTAC Collaborates with AT & S
  • MediaTek Unveils New SiP Chipsets
  • JCET Receives Order to Assemble SiP Modules for Apple

5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 51 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 53)

  • The United States (16)
  • Japan (3)
  • Europe (8)
  • - France (4)
  • - Rest of Europe (4)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25)
  • Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hcfb8c/systeminpackage

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire