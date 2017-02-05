System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - 2.5D IC Packaging Technology Dominates SiP Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "System-in-Package (SiP) Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.
Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by:
Interconnection Technology
- Wire Bonding
- Flip-Chip
End-Use Sector
- Consumer Electronics
- Communications
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Others
The report profiles 51 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (USA)
- ASE Group (Taiwan)
- ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (Taiwan)
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- GS Nanotech (Russia)
- Insight SiP (France)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
- Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd. (Singapore)
- Nanium S.A. (Portugal)
- O.C.E. Technology Ltd. (Ireland)
- Powertech Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- ShunSin Technology (Zhongshan) Limited (China)
- Si2 Microsystems Private Limited (India)
- Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (SPIL) (Taiwan)
- STATS ChipPAC Ltd. (Singapore)
- Unimicron Corporation (Taiwan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Small Form Factor, High Performance & Energy Efficiency Needs of Electronics Industry Bolster Demand for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology
- Growing Demand for Miniature and High Performance Electronic Devices & Systems Drive SiP Market
- Developing Countries Offer Growth Prospects
- Flip Chip Type of Interconnection Technology Leads SiP Technology Market
- Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Revenue Growth in SiP Market
- Portable Electronic Devices Stir Demand for Flat Packaging
- 2.5D IC Packaging Technology Dominates SiP Market
- Challenges Confronting the SiP Market
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
- Importance of SiP Technology in Electronics
- Rising Demand for High Performance and Compact Consumer Electronics Drive Growth
- List of Select SiP Solutions for Connected Devices
- Growing Demand for Smart, Energy Efficient Electronics Provides Business Case for SiP
- Growing Sales of Smartphones Bode Well for SiP Market
- Growing Demand for Tablet PCs
- Applications in Set Top Boxes Boosts Demand for SiP Technology
- Computing Devices
- IoT Opens New Growth Avenues for SiP
- TSVs for Die-to-Die/Die-to-Package Substrate Communication
- Advanced Nodes Demand Innovative Package Technologies
- PCB Considerations Vital for Using SiP in IoT Systems
- WLCSP for Compact Form Factors
- Trend Towards Smart Homes Offers Growth Opportunities
- Miniaturization of Electronics
- A Major Growth Driver for SiP
- Need for Compact and High Speed Performance Products Spurs Market Growth
- Shift in Direction towards More Than Moore's Law Benefits the SiP Market
- SMBs Spur the Adoption of SiP
3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
- System in Package (SiP): A Definition
- SiP Configurations, Features and Target Applications
- Development of SiP
- SiP Packaging
- Package-on-Package SiP
- Power Quad Flat No-Lead SiP
- Stacked Die SiP
- System-in-Package Land Grid Array
- SiP Benefits
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Amkor Announces Product Qualification for SWIFT Packaging
- 3D Glass Solutions Collaborates with TE Connectivity
- Silicon Labs Introduces New Bluetooth SiP Module
- MediaTek Unveils SoCs for Fitness and Healthcare Devices
- Intel Launches Intel® Curie Module SiP
- Octavo Systems Launches OSD3358 SiP Device
- UTAC Collaborates with AT & S
- MediaTek Unveils New SiP Chipsets
- JCET Receives Order to Assemble SiP Modules for Apple
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 51 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 53)
- The United States (16)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (8)
- - France (4)
- - Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25)
- Middle East (1)
