System-in-Package (SiP) Technology Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - 2.5D IC Packaging Technology Dominates SiP Market - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "System-in-Package (SiP) Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.

Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology in US$ Million.

The Global market is further analyzed by:



Interconnection Technology

Wire Bonding

Flip-Chip

End-Use Sector



Consumer Electronics

Communications

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Others

The report profiles 51 companies



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Small Form Factor, High Performance & Energy Efficiency Needs of Electronics Industry Bolster Demand for System-in-Package (SiP) Technology

Growing Demand for Miniature and High Performance Electronic Devices & Systems Drive SiP Market

Developing Countries Offer Growth Prospects

Flip Chip Type of Interconnection Technology Leads SiP Technology Market

Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Revenue Growth in SiP Market

Portable Electronic Devices Stir Demand for Flat Packaging

2.5D IC Packaging Technology Dominates SiP Market

Challenges Confronting the SiP Market

2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Importance of SiP Technology in Electronics

Rising Demand for High Performance and Compact Consumer Electronics Drive Growth

List of Select SiP Solutions for Connected Devices

Growing Demand for Smart, Energy Efficient Electronics Provides Business Case for SiP

Growing Sales of Smartphones Bode Well for SiP Market

Growing Demand for Tablet PCs

Applications in Set Top Boxes Boosts Demand for SiP Technology

Computing Devices

IoT Opens New Growth Avenues for SiP

TSVs for Die-to-Die/Die-to-Package Substrate Communication

Advanced Nodes Demand Innovative Package Technologies

PCB Considerations Vital for Using SiP in IoT Systems

WLCSP for Compact Form Factors

Trend Towards Smart Homes Offers Growth Opportunities

Miniaturization of Electronics



A Major Growth Driver for SiP

Need for Compact and High Speed Performance Products Spurs Market Growth

Shift in Direction towards More Than Moore's Law Benefits the SiP Market

SMBs Spur the Adoption of SiP

3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



System in Package (SiP): A Definition

SiP Configurations, Features and Target Applications

Development of SiP

SiP Packaging

Package-on-Package SiP

Power Quad Flat No-Lead SiP

Stacked Die SiP

System-in-Package Land Grid Array

SiP Benefits

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Amkor Announces Product Qualification for SWIFT Packaging

3D Glass Solutions Collaborates with TE Connectivity

Silicon Labs Introduces New Bluetooth SiP Module

MediaTek Unveils SoCs for Fitness and Healthcare Devices

Intel Launches Intel® Curie Module SiP

Octavo Systems Launches OSD3358 SiP Device

UTAC Collaborates with AT & S

MediaTek Unveils New SiP Chipsets

JCET Receives Order to Assemble SiP Modules for Apple

5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 51



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hcfb8c/systeminpackage

