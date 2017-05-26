Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: USA Technologies Signs Agreement with Five Star Food Service; Agreement to Connect 9,000 ePort Devices

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Autodesk Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2017 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) as the Company announced on May 24, 2017, that it has signed a strategic agreement for an undisclosed amount, with Five Star Food Service, a progressive full-service vending, micro markets, office refreshment services and corporate dining Company, that has grown to be one of the largest privately held operators in the United States. Register with us now for your free membership and blog access at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

One of USA Technologies' competitors within the Technical & System Software space, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), reported on May 18, 2017, its financial results for Q1 FY18. AWS will be initiating a research report on Autodesk in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on USAT; touching on ADSK. Get all of our free blog coverage and more by clicking on the link below:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

Breaking down the Agreement

Under terms of the announcement, Five Star Food Service committed to connecting nearly 9,000 of the state-of-the-art ePort Interactive devices to the ePort Connect Service, enabling the Company to track the acceptance of cash, credit/debit cards, and contactless payments, including mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay and Android Pay. Additionally, the transaction will enable Five Star to leverage all the capabilities provided by the new technology, including digital advertising, premier loyalty rewards programs and nutritional information, via the ePort Connect platform.

Five Star Food Service views this agreement as a step to leverage multiple facets from USAT, including thought leadership, knowledge of the industry, and commitment to identify opportunities to keep ahead of the curve and help its business streamline its operations while focusing solely towards consumer satisfaction and growth.

The interactive screens are an important point of the Company's digital strategy. This new technology enables the Company to give all the machines the benefits of micro markets, which includes ads from the display screens, without any additional costs. This agreement will hence enable the Company to drive promotions and advertise directly to the consumer base while contributing to the net store sales.

The ePort Interactive portfolio

According to the present trends, consumers are opting for easier, faster and better services. Enhanced payment feasibility through multiple payment options is the primary concern of multiple vendors across different businesses. USAT's ePort Interactive is a unique device to take a retail mindset and apply a retail strategy for vending. It is the industry's most advanced cloud-based interactive media and content delivery management system.

The system enables the delivery of nutritional information, remote funds, loyalty programs, and robust, multimedia marketing campaigns for the unattended and self-serve retail markets. This platform from USAT offers PCI DSS compliant security and supports traditional magnetic stripe credit and debit cards, as well as NFC (Mobile Wallet) payments, including Apple Pay and Android Pay.

USAT Growth Portfolio

USAT is a payment technology provider of cashless and mobile transactions in self-serve retail business. The Company recently announced an agreement with Gimme Vending on April 20, 2017, where the financial details were not released. Gimme Vending is a creator of an innovative vending technology that helps vending executives generate better sales, inventory, and service data. Gimme further agreed to market USAT's seamless, turnkey cashless payment platform and industry-leading PCI Level 1 secure service, to its customers.

Prior to the announcement, on April 19, 2017, the Company entered into an agreement with Ingenico Group for an undisclosed amount. Ingenico a global leader in seamless payments, and with about 32 million terminals present in more than 170 countries, under its portfolio. The Companies announced that they will be launching combined best-in-class cashless hardware and cashless payment services solution in the United States.



The Company recently announced its Q3 FY17 results on May 9, 2017, for the period ended, March 31, 2017. USAT reported net quarterly revenue of $26.5 million, a net 30% increase y-o-y from Q3 FY16. The net operating income stood at $419,000 and the Company ended the quarter with $17.8 million in cash.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, May 25, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $4.80, falling 2.04% from its previous closing price of $4.90. A total volume of 109.53 thousand shares have exchanged hands. USA Technologies' stock price surged 12.94% in the past three months, 12.94% in the previous six months and 8.84% in the last twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, the stock rallied 11.63%. The stock currently has a market cap of $185.04 million.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street