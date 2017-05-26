Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: Amira Expands Distribution Footprint in Germany

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Ross Stores Post-Earnings Results

Benefits of the Expansion

Amira Nature Foods' German subsidiary, AMIRA BASMATI RICE GMBH EUR currently sells its Amira, Atry, Sadry, Sativa, Scheherazade, and Sultan brands into more than 4,000 retail stores in Germany and in neighboring European countries. The national listing in Germany with Rewe will increase the Company's total distribution in the German region to approximately 6,400 retail stores.

Karan A. Chanana, Amira Nature Foods' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated:

"We are pleased to add to our geographic footprint in Germany and to further grow this geographic market for us."

Tobias Strerath, CEO of AMIRA BASMATI RICE GMBH EUR added:

"We have worked hard over the years to service this account and we are very excited to see these efforts come to life with a national listing for our ATRY brand. This retail win is a confirmation of our hard work and dedication to the business."

Amira Nature Foods first entered the German market through its acquisition of AMIRA BASMATI RICE GMBH EUR in December 2013. On March 08, 2017, Amira Nature Foods announced that it has acquired a portfolio of packaged specialty rice brands which include Al Amir, Al Hakim, Bano, Dalia, Hanna, and Shah Pari brands from Euro Basmati GmbH in Germany. These brands are primarily been sold through the ethnic channel in Germany.

Upcoming Earnings

On May 23, 2017, Amira Nature Foods announced that it expects to release its full year audited financial results and its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, in July 2017. Based upon its unaudited financials, Amira Nature Foods generated revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2017, that increased by approximately 2% or more compared to the year ago same period. Additionally, the Company estimates that its adjusted EBITDA margins for the year will be broadly in-line with its historical full year adjusted EBITDA margins.

Bruce Wacha, Amira Nature Foods' Chief Financial Officer stated:

"We are encouraged by the improved performance in the second half of our fiscal 2017. We have reached an inflection point in our business recovery and we are now positioned to report modest growth for the six months ended March 31, 2017 when compared to the same period in the prior year. We continue to focus on growth opportunities and building the business. We look forward to discussing our improved performance for fiscal 2017 and providing our outlook fiscal 2018."

Stock Performance

On Thursday, May 25, 2017, Amira Nature Foods' shares closed the trading session at $4.98, climbing 1.84% from its previous closing price of $4.89. A total volume of 74.56 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Shares of the company have a PE ratio of 5.41 and currently have a market cap of $184.16 million.

