Active Wall Street: This Company has Raised its Dividend for 14 Consecutive Years; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on May 30, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2017 / Active Wall St. announces its dividend coverage for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP). Shares of Compass Minerals will begin trading ex-dividend on May 30, 2017. In order to qualify for a dividend check, investors must own the stock on or before May 29, 2017. Register with us now for your free membership at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

Today, AWS is promoting its ex-dividend coverage on CMP. Get our free coverage by signing up to:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

Dividend Declared

On May 04, 2017, Compass Minerals' Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per share payable June 15, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 01, 2017. The new dividend rate was originally announced on February 02, 2017, where its Board of Directors approved a 3.6% increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend was increased to $0.72 per share of common stock and will raise the annualized dividend pay-out to $2.88 per share of common stock.

At the new rate, Compass Minerals indicated the dividend represents a dividend yield of 4.73% compared to the average dividend yield for the Basic Materials sector of 2.32%. The Company has increased its dividend every year since going public in 2003.

Compass Minerals has a dividend pay-out ratio of 88.1% meaning the Company distributes $0.608 for every $1.00 earned. Analysts expect Compass Minerals to report earnings of $4.15 in the coming year, which should allow the Company to comfortably continue to cover its $2.88 annual dividend.

About the Company

Compass Minerals was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. The Company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003.

Compass Minerals, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Recent Development for Qualcomm

On May 03, 2017, Compass Minerals reported total revenue increase of 12% to $387.8 million for Q1 2017 from $345.7 million in Q1 2016, driven by the recent acquisition of Produquímica Indústria e Comércio S.A. (Produquímica), which contributed revenue of $61.3 million in the reported quarter.

For Q1 2017, Compass Minerals' consolidated operating income totaled $41.4 million, down 44% compared to $74.3 million in the prior year's same quarter. The decline was primarily driven by reduced salt segment earnings, offset partially by earnings from both the Company's plant nutrition segments. Compass Minerals reported Q1 2017 net earnings of $21.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $49.7 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, in Q1 2016.

On April 25, 2017, Compass Minerals announced that effective immediately its Chief Financial Officer, Patrick "Doug" Linehan, is leaving the Company due to unforeseen personal circumstances. Compass Minerals stated that Linehan's departure involves no disputes with the Company or issues regarding accounting practices, financial statements or operations. Concurrently, James "Jamie" Standen, Vice President of finance and treasurer, has been named as interim CFO and Treasurer.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Thursday, May 25, 2017, Compass Minerals' stock price slipped 1.06% to end the day at $65.25. A total volume of 324.53 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 16.51 and have a dividend yield of 4.41%. The stock currently has a market cap of $2.21 billion.



Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street