

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Ukraine economy continues to recover but decisive implementation of structural reforms are critical to achieve stronger growth, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, led by Ron van Rooden, said Friday.



The IMF mission visited Kiev during May 16-26, to initiate discussions on the fourth review of the authorities' economic reform program.



Ukraine's economic growth is expected to exceed 2 percent in 2017.



'While the near-term outlook is positive, decisive implementation of structural reforms remains critical to achieve stronger and sustainable growth that Ukraine needs over the medium-term,' van Rooden said at the conclusion of the visit.



He said the discussions with the authorities focused on the pending pension and land reform and on measures to speed up the privatization process and ensure concrete results in anticorruption efforts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX