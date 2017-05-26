Opportunities for Nickel Alloys in Additive Manufacturing Report 2017: 10 Year Forecasts - Revenues from Nickel Alloys for AM to Grow to $520 Million by 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Opportunities for Nickel Alloys in Additive Manufacturing - 2017: An Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast" report to their offering.

In yet another first, the author presents the first ever multi-market deep dive research study into additive manufacturing with nickel alloys utilizing powder based AM/3DP and other AM technologies. This study is complimentary to our research portfolio in metal additive manufacturing materials and related applications, and looks into the world of nickel alloys and the current and future potential for short run and serial production utilizing various AM techniques.



Nickel based additive manufacturing is centered around superalloys ranging from Inconel to Hastelloy variants, with potential for a huge amount of material customization to fit a wide range of applications where highly resistant alloys are required. Though the aerospace industry is driving the vast majority of production opportunities in nickel AM, power generation and oil and gas applications also now have parts made of nickel superalloys by laser powder bed fusion systems in full-on production worldwide. This, along with tertiary emerging opportunities in both automotive and healthcare opportunities are combining to make nickel additive manufacturing the second most demanded material for AM processes over the next decade behind the diverse steel material segment.



With electron beam melting technology now growing in its use of popular Inconel 718 alloy since it's blanket qualification for use in Arcam technology in late 2014, the landscape for driving additive manufacturing technologies in the use of nickel superalloy printing is changing. Meanwhile, supply chains for nickel alloy powder are expanding, with Alcoa/Arconic and ATI Metals both targeting production of such powders for additive manufacturing.



As a specialty study in a specific material, this report presents our latest -- and highly granular -- market forecast data as well as critical market analysis for use of nickel alloys in key industries adopting AM, as well as considerations for the future adoption and use in other applications. The primary opportunity factors related to the broader supply chain, primary providers of AM nickel powder and other forms, and analysis of the print technologies and powder production processes all combine to help business development and strategy professionals determine how to focus their efforts in nickel powder, parts, and print technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: State of Metal Additive Manufacturing in Q4 2016

1.1 Relative Scope of Nickel Alloy Additive Manufacturing Market

1.2 Segmentation of Key Markets for Nickel-Based Additive Manufacturing

1.2.1 Nickel Alloy Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in the Aerospace Industry

1.2.2 Nickel Alloy Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in the Oil and Gas Industry

1.2.3 Nickel Alloy Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in the Automotive Industry

1.2.4 Nickel Alloy Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in Other Industries - Maritime, Energy, Defense, Medical, and Dental

1.3 Key Trends in Metal Additive Manufacturing Influencing Demand for Nickel Alloys

1.3.1 Development of Quality Assurance Initiatives in Metal AM

1.3.2 Development of Part Testing Processes for Titanium Components made via Metal AM

1.3.3 Development of Metal AM-Specific Print Preparation and Simulation Software

1.4 Summary of Nickel AM Markets and Future Growth Opportunities: Q4 2016

1.4.1 Trailing Eighteen Month Review: Notable Market Developments in Nickel Alloy Additive Manufacturing

1.4.2 Summary of Forecasts for Nickel Alloys in Additive Manufacturing



Chapter Two: Key Metal Additive Manufacturing Technologies and Processes for the Advancement and Use of Nickel Alloys

2.1 Nickel Alloy Metal Powder Characterization for Use in Additive Manufacturing

2.1.1 General Requirements for Spherical Nickel Alloy Metal Powders for AM

2.2 Metal Powder Bed Fusion Technology and Related Metal Powder Production Considerations

2.2.1 Laser-Based Metal Powder Bed Fusion

2.2.2 Electron Beam-Based Metal Powder Bed Fusion

2.3 Blown Powder Directed Energy Systems and Related Metal Powder Production Considerations

2.4 Wire-Based Directed Energy Deposition Technology and Market Considerations

2.5 Key Points from This Chapter



Chapter Three: Analysis of Nickel Powder Supply Chain for Additive Manufacturing - Production Techniques, Suppliers, and Users

3.1 Supply Chain Considerations for Nickel Alloy Powder and Additive Manufacturing

3.2 Review of Available Production Methods for Nickel Alloy Powders Used in Additive Manufacturing

3.2.1 Gas-Based Atomization Methods

3.2.2 Plasma-Based Atomization Methods

3.2.3 Emerging AM Powder Production Methods

3.3 Review of Commercially Available Nickel Alloy Products for Additive Manufacturing Systems

3.4 Influential Suppliers of Nickel Alloy Powders for Additive Manufacturing and Market Share Analysis

3.4.1 AP&C

3.4.2 LPW Technology

3.4.3 Praxair Surface Technologies

3.4.4 Puris, LLC

3.4.5 H.C. Starck

3.4.6 ATI Metals Corp.

3.4.7 Alcoa/Arconic

3.4.8 Sandvik Materials Technology

3.4.9 Carpenter Powder Products

3.4.10 Overall Nickel Powder Market Share Visualization



Chapter Four: Ten Year Market Forecasts for Nickel Alloys and Nickel Additive Manufacturing

4.1 Methodology Review

4.2 Metal 3D Printing Hardware Forecasts

4.2.1 Annual Unit Sales and Market Growth

4.2.2 Install Base

4.3 Nickel Powder Demand and Revenues by Vertical Industry

4.3.1 3D-Printed Nickel Alloys in Aerospace

4.3.2 3D-Printed Nickel Alloys in Oil and Gas

4.3.3 3D-Printed Nickel Alloys in Automotive

4.3.4 3D-Printed Nickel Alloys in Other Markets (Service Bureaus, Energy, Healthcare, Defense, etc.)



