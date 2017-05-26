Global $950 Million Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast 2017-2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This 2017 report on metal powders for additive manufacturing will cover more metals than ever reflecting the growing palette of metal printing. We will also analyze the latest printers and technology developments that have emerges since our 2016 report on this topic. And the author also takes a look at who has been the winners and losers in the past year.



As usual the report includes ten-year forecasts of the additive manufactured metals market with projections by type of machine and software, metal consumed and service revenue bureau. Forecasts are also included by application/end-user industry.



The metal additive manufacturing market remains one of the strongest growth areas of the broader 3D printing industry, and is entering a pivotal year in its evolution in which a number of developments are expected to determine whether or not various metal AM technologies will deliver on expected potential. Incumbent processes and vendors who have enjoyed numerous years of strong growth with little competitive pressure now face a significantly different market structure in 2017, characterized by a drive towards real manufacturing implementation and digital manufacturing business model realization.



Through nearly 200 pages of analysis and market data, the latest ten year forecast outlooks for metal AM are presented, and include key market metrics such as:



- Metal powder shipments by mass across eight leading alloy families, and resulting revenue opportunities

- Hardware unit sales and install base estimates by metal AM technology subgroup (laser powder bed fusion, electron beam powder bed fusion, powder directed energy deposition, metal binder jetting)

- Revenue opportunities for sale of metal powders for additive manufacturing within specific end user markets



Other features of this report include:



- Analysis of individual metal AM technologies and markets, including market share estimates of leading hardware vendors

- Competitive profiling and market share analysis of leading metal powder producers active in the additive manufacturing industry

- Assessments of new developmental metal additive manufacturing processes expected to come to market in 2017 or 2018 and their impact on existing solutions



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Metal Additive Manufacturing Market in 2017 - A Pivotal Year

1.1 Trailing Twelve-Month Review of Metal AM Market Activity

1.1.1 Major Market Structure Changes - Acquisitions to Affect Supply Chain of Metal Powders

1.1.1.1 Puris and Carpenter

1.1.1.2 DMG Mori and Realizer

1.1.2 Major Market Structure Changes - Significant New Entrants to Powder Bed Fusion Technology

1.1.3 Significant Process Development for Alternatives to Powder Bed Fusion - Anticipating Commercial Impacts

1.2 Regional Growth Perspectives in Metal AM

1.2.1 European OEM Landscape Undergoing Changes

1.2.2 North America Becoming Key Target for Major Players, Powder Supply Chain

1.2.3 Demand for Metal AM In Asia Being Powered by Advanced Healthcare

1.2.4 Rest of World - India, Mid-East Showing Signs of Growth

1.3 Key Trends in Metal AM Technology Shaping the Future of Additive Manufacturing

1.3.1 Advancements in Metal Additive Manufacturing Software Solutions

1.3.2 Powder Bed Fusion Process Architecture Shifting Towards Automation, Serial Manufacturing

1.3.3 Advancements in In-Situ Process Monitoring and Quality Assurance Technologies

1.3.4 Key Growth Factors and Development Goals by Print Technology

1.4 Shifting Market Requirements for Metal Powders and Alloys in Additive Manufacturing

1.4.1 Need for Expertise Development and Consulting Services in Niche Alloy Groups

1.5 Characterizing Metal Additive Manufacturing Markets and User Groups in 2017 and Beyond

1.5.1 Aerospace Industry Driving Serial Manufacturing, Use of Specialized Alloys

1.5.2 Medical Industry Transitioning to Metal AM at Record Levels

1.5.3 Service Providers Capitalizing on Metal Additive Manufacturing Expertise

1.5.4 Automotive Industry Expected to Grow Through Rapid Metal Tooling

1.5.5 Emerging Opportunities: Defense, Energy, Oil and Gas, and More

1.6 Summary of Latest Market Forecasts and Data



Chapter Two: Metal Additive Manufacturing Technologies and End Users

2.1 Metal Powder Bed Fusion Technology

2.1.1 Laser-Based Powder Bed Fusion Market Metrics

2.1.1.1 Average Market Cost of Laser Powder Bed Fusion Technology

2.1.1.2 Market Share of Laser Powder Bed Fusion Market - 2016

2.1.1.3 Laser Powder Bed Fusion - Share of Alloys

2.1.1.4 New Laser Metal AM Systems Coming to Market in 2017

2.1.2 Electron Beam-Based Powder Bed Fusion Market Metrics

2.1.2.1 Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion - Share of Alloys

2.1.3 Key Technology Developments in Powder Bed Fusion

2.1.3.1 Automated Handling Unit Integration

2.2 Powder Based Directed Energy Deposition (Laser Cladding)

2.2.1 Significant Technical Developments in Directed Energy Deposition Additive Manufacturing

2.2.2 Wire-Based Directed Energy Deposition and Its Impacts

2.2.3 Laser-Based Directed Energy Deposition Market Metrics

2.2.3.1 Average Market Cost of Laser Powder Bed Fusion Technology

2.3.2.2 Market Share of Laser Powder Bed Fusion Market - 2016

2.3.2.3 Laser Powder Bed Fusion - Share of Alloys

2.3 Metal Binder Jetting

2.4 Analysis of Hardware Market Major Players: Incumbents

2.4.1 3D Systems

2.4.2 EOS

2.4.3 Concept Laser

2.4.4 Arcam

2.4.5 SLM Solutions

2.4.6 Renishaw

2.4.7 Optomec

2.4.8 ExOne

2.5 Analysis of Hardware Market Major Players: Challengers

2.5.1 Trumpf/Sisma

2.5.2 OR LASER

2.5.3 Additive Industries

2.5.4 Farsoon

2.5.5 AddUp Solutions (Fives/Michelin)



Chapter Three: The Metal Powder Supply Chain - Production, Supply, and Influencers

3.1 Characterization of Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing

3.1.1 Evolving Powder Specifications and Requirements Influencing Supply Chain in 2017

3.2 Overview of Metal Powder Supply Chain in 2017

3.2.1 Ongoing Evolution in the Additive Manufacturing- Specific Metal Powder Supply Chain

3.2.2 Success Recommendations for Metal Powder Suppliers Targeting AM in 2017

3.3 Metal Powder Production Methods for Additive Manufacturing Technologies

3.3.1 Major Trends in Powder Production 2017-2026

3.3.2 Gas-Based Atomization

3.3.3 Plasma-Based Atomization

3.3.4 Alternative Atomization and Production Methods

3.3.4.1 Water Atomization

3.3.4.2 Non-Atomization Approaches

3.3.5 Cost Analysis and Expectations for Metal Powders in AM

3.4 Analysis of Powder Supply Chain Players

3.4.1 AP&C

3.4.2 Carpenter

3.4.3 Sandvik

3.4.4 H.C. Starck

3.4.5 GKN Hoeganaes

3.4.6 Osaka Titanium

3.4.7 Praxair Surface Technologies

3.4.8 ATI Metals

3.4.9 Alcoa/Arconic

3.4.10 Pyrogenesis

3.4.11 US Metal Powders/AMPAL, Inc.

3.4.12 Suppliers of Precious Metal Powders

3.4.13 System OEMs Influencing Supply Chains through Reselling



Chapter Four: Metal Alloy Categories in Additive Manufacturing - Opportunities and Applications

4.1 Steels in Additive Manufacturing

4.1.1 Top Growth Applications and Associated Markets for Steels in Additive Manufacturing

4.1.2 Primary Production Methods, Processing Technologies, and Suppliers for Steel Powders

4.2 Cobalt Chrome

4.3 Titanium Alloys

4.4 Nickel Alloys

4.5 Aluminum Alloys

4.6 Refractory Metals and Other Alloys Tantalum, Tungsten, Molybdenum, and More

4.7 Precious Metals



Chapter Five: Ten-Year Forecasts for Metal Powders and Metal Additive Manufacturing Technologies

5.1 Methodology and Forecast Considerations

5.2 Presentation of Key Market Metrics

5.3 Metal AM Hardware Forecast Data

5.4 Metal Powders for AM Forecasts by Industry Segment

5.4.1 Aerospace

5.4.2 Automotive

5.4.3 Medical

5.4.4 Dental

5.4.5 Service Bureaus for Metal AM Services

5.4.6 Jewelry

5.4.7 Oil and Gas

5.4.8 Other Industries

5.5 Summary of Metal AM Forecast Revenues



