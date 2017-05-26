

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods pulled back by less than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The report said durable goods orders slid by 0.7 percent in April after jumping by an upwardly revised 2.3 percent in March. Economists had expected orders to slump by 1.4 percent.



Excluding a drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders still fell by 0.4 percent in April after climbing by 0.8 percent in March. Ex-transportation orders were expected to rise by 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX