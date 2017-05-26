Restoration Project Spurs Economic Development In Iowa Town

Historic Bricker-Price Building in Earlham will house innovative restaurant, community space just miles from heart of Greater Des Moines

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --A soon-to-be restored historic building is providing a cornerstone of development in the town of Earlham, Iowa, just 30 miles west of Downtown Des Moines. The Bricker-Price Block in Earlham is undergoing a $2.1 million historic restoration. The building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, will host a restaurant on the first floor and a social club and teen center on the second floor. The Bricker-Price Block boasts 4,000 square feet with high, majestic ceilings, and it is full of historic character and main street energy. Over the last century, it has housed a general store, a telephone exchange, retail shops, apartments and more.

The restoration project has been locally recognized as a boon for economic development in Earlham, a town of just under 1,500 residents. The project is being led by Sharon Krause, a local farmer in the area whose husband, Kyle, is the CEO of convenience store chain Kum & Go. Sharon saw an opportunity to lend her time and resources to Earlham to help it experience the same type of momentum that surrounding Greater Des Moines (DSM) is experiencing.

"Greater Des Moines is nationally recognized as a great place to live and work, and Earlham, just a few miles from the heart of the city, is feeling the same energy and civic pride that led to Des Moines' growth," said Krause. "The Bricker-Price Block project complements others that are being done to revitalize Earlham. I believe it will also spur future economic development."

Krause is searching for an innovative restaurant tenant to fill the first-floor space of the Bricker-Price Block. She envisions the restaurant to have a small-town ambiance that draws business from throughout the region. It would offer weekend breakfast and brunch options, a food menu that includes locally-sourced ingredients and a drink menu that includes cocktails and craft beer. The surrounding area is rich in livestock and agriculture, providing the opportunity for the restaurant to offer farm-to-table options. Restaurateurs interested in opening a restaurant in the Bricker-Price Block should contact Krause. A Request for Proposals has been sent out with responses due on June 30.

To learn more about the Bricker-Price Block, click here to watch a short video. Read a story in The Des Moines Register to learn more about the importance of the Bricker-Price Block to local revitalization efforts.