New 3D Printing Report That Projects Bioprinting Revenues to Reach $1.1 Billion in Revenues in 2027 - Research and Markets

The analysis suggests that by 2027, bioprinting applications will generate over $1 billion in revenue, accompanied by a healthy market in specialist bioprinting hardware and materials.

The report believes that the potential for the bioprinting sector has increased considerably in the past couple of years. What we are seeing is that (1) bioprinters themselves have technologically matured and (2) they have also become more accessible in terms of cost to a wider target of users -- low-cost desktop bioprinters are available at below $20,000.



Meanwhile, bioprinting is experiencing a rapid transformation from basic research in academic laboratories to an emerging industry due to its near-term potential in areas such as drug discovery, personalized medicine, regenerative medicine, cosmetics testing, medical devices and food manufacturing. While printing complete organs still seems a long way off, revenues from bioprinting are already being generated from these more immediate applications.



This report explores the commercial implications of bioprinting in depth and includes:



- Ten-year forecasts of bioprinting materials, hardware and applications markets. Materials are broken out by type and forecasted hardware is presented by both unit sales and in revenue terms, with breakouts by process technology and price point. Revenues for bioprinting applications are segmented by the type of application - specifically, drug discovery, cosmetics testing, medical devices and tissue regeneration.

- Highly granular information about current pricing of both bioprinters and printing materials for bioprinting applications. In addition, the report provides detailed information on which companies and institutions are using bioprinters today and which printers they are using.

- An assessment of the product/market strategies of emerging and established firms in the bioprinting space. While many of the firms pioneering this space are well-funded and innovative start-ups, bioprinting is also attracting the attention of some of the largest multinationals in big pharma and cosmetics, for example. Astellas Pharma, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Merck, Novartis, Procter and Gamble, Roche and others all have bioprinting programs, as do some of the large research facilities in the world, such as the National Institutes of Health in the US. Meanwhile, bioprinting continues to be a favorite target of venture capital firms.

- A full discussion of the latest developments in droplet and extrusion bio printer and what they mean both technically and from a business perspective. Also included is an analysis of the very diverse market for bioprinted materials. Emerging bioinks, include combinations of polymers, ceramics, cells, cell aggregates, peptides, growth factors, hydrogels, scaffold components, and other materials.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: The 3D Bioprinting Market in 2016

1.1 Key Trends in 3D Bioprinting Driving Hardware Demand

1.1.1 Analysis of Commercially Viable 3D Bioprinting Applications

1.1.2 The Promise of 3D-Printed Organs

1.1.3 How 3D Cell Culture is Affecting Medical Research

1.2 The 3D Bioprinting Industry

1.2.1 The Market for Bioprinting Materials

1.2.2 How Low Cost and Open Source Bioprinting is Affecting the Competitive Landscape

1.3 Objective of this Report

1.4 Methodology of this Report



Chapter Two: 3D Bioprinting Processes, Hardware and Materials

2.1 Origins of Bioprinting

2.1.1 Scaffold Based (Indirect) Bioprinting

2.1.2 Scaffold-free Bioprinting

2.2 Laser-Assisted Bioprinting (LaBP) Methods

2.2.1 LIFT (Laser-Induced Forward Transfer)

2.2.2 LGDW (Laser Guided Direct Writing)

2.3 Stereolithography

2.3.1 Microstereolithography (MSTL)

2.3.2 Projection-based Microstereolithography (pMSTL)

2.3.3 Nanostereolithography (NSTL)

2.3.4 Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP)

2.4 Laser Free Bioprinting Methods (LfBP)

2.4.1 3D Bioprinting by Material Jetting

2.4.1.1 Inkjet

2.4.1.2 Drop-on-Demand (DoD)

2.4.1.3 Thermal DoD

2.4.1.4 Piezoelectric

2.4.1.5 ElectroHydroDynamic (EHD)

2.4.1.6 Acoustic Bioprinting

2.4.1.7 Micro-Valve Bioprinting

2.4.2 3D Bioprinting by Extrusion

2.4.2.1 Pneumatic, Piston and Screw Based Extrusion

2.4.2.2 MHDS (Multi-Head Deposition System)

2.4.2.3 How Low-Cost Open Source Bioprinting is Affecting Academic Research

2.5 Other Methods

2.5.1 Electrospinning

2.5.2 Magnetic Levitation (n3D)

2.5.3 The Kenzan Method

2.6 Post Processing: The Bioreactor

2.7 Materials for 3D Bioprinting

2.7.1 Characteristics of Bioinks and Bio-consumables

2.7.2 Scaffolds

2.7.3 Hydrogels

2.7.3.1 Alginate

2.7.3.2 Collagen

2.7.3.3 Gelatin

2.7.3.4 GelMA

2.7.3.5 Fibrin

2.7.3.6 Hyaluronic Acid

2.7.3.7 dECM

2.7.4 Stem Cells

2.7.5 Spheroids and Organoids

2.7.6 Polymers

2.7.6.1 PCL

2.7.6.2 PLGA

2.7.6.3 PEG

2.7.6.4 Poloxamer 407 (Pluronic F127)

2.7.6.5 PLA

2.7.7 Ceramics



Chapter Three: The Present and Future of 3D Bioprinting Applications

3.1 Tissue Regeneration

3.1.1 Cartilage

3.1.2 Skin

3.1.3 Bones

3.1.4 Blood Vessels

3.2 Complex Organs: the Billion Cell Construct

3.2.1 Thyroid and Pancreas

3.2.2 Kidney

3.2.3 Liver

3.2.4 Heart and Valves

3.2.5 Brain

3.3 Research

3.3.1 Drug Toxicity Testing and Screening

3.3.2 In-Vitro Organ Models and the Organ-on-a-Chip

3.3.3 Cosmetics

3.4 Cellular Agriculture

3.4.1 Meat

3.4.2 Other Products



Chapter Four: Analysis of the 3D Bioprinting Competitive Landscape

4.1 Leading Hardware Manufacturers

4.1.1 EnvisionTEC

4.1.2 RegenHU

4.1.3 Advanced Solutions (BioAssemblyBot)

4.1.4 3D Bioprinting Solutions

4.1.5 Regenovo

4.1.6 GeSIM

4.1.7 Cyfuse Biomedical

4.2 Low-Cost Hardware and Commercial Bioink Manufacturers

4.2.1 Biobots (U.S.)

4.2.2 CELLINK (Europe - Sweden)

4.2.3 Rokit (Asia - South Korea)

4.2.4 Bio3D (Asia - Singapore)

4.2.5 Bioink Solutions

4.3 Major Universities and Associations in 3D Bioprinting Research

4.3.1 Harvard: Wyss Institute Lewis Lab

4.3.2 International Society for BioFabrication

4.3.3 Utrecht University Biofabrication Facility

4.3.4 IMS Postech South Korea

4.3.5 Northwestern University - Shah TEAM Lab

4.3.6 Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFRIM)

4.3.7 Herston Biofabrication Institute

4.4 Commercial Bioprinting Research Firms

4.4.1 Organovo

4.4.2 Tissue Regeneration Systems

4.4.3 Poietis

4.4.4 Aspect Biosystems

4.4.5 Nano3D Biosciences (n3D)



Chapter Five: Ten-Year 3D Bioprinting Market Forecasts - Hardware, Materials and Research

5.1 Limiting Factors

5.2 The 3D Bioprinting Market: Hardware, Materials and Applications: Ten-Year Forecast

5.2.1 Ten-Year Forecast of 3D Bioprinting Hardware Market

5.3 Ten-Year Bioink Forecast

5.3.1 Hydrogels and Scaffolding Materials Sales and Demand

5.3.2 Scaffolding Materials Sales and Demand

5.3.3 Matrix Materials Sales and Demand

5.4 Ten-Year Forecast for 3D Bioprinting Research and Tissue Regeneration Applications



