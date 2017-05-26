BRAMPTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- Brampton Brick Limited (the "Corporation") (TSX: BBL.A) is pleased to announce that all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 23, 2017 (the "Circular") for the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held May 25, 2017 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Voting results for each of the individual directors are presented below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number Percent Number Percent ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Christopher P. Bratty 23,012,054 100.00% 500 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim V. De Gasperis 21,327,529 92.68% 1,685,005 7.32% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- P. David Grant, CPA, CA 23,012,054 100.00% 500 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Howard C. Kerbel 22,949,058 99.72% 63,496 0.28% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jeffrey G. Kerbel 22,949,058 99.72% 63,496 0.28% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adam K. Peterson 19,927,654 86.59% 3,084,900 13.41% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John M. Piecuch 19,927,654 86.59% 3,084,900 13.41% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Peter R. Smith 19,927,654 86.59% 3,084,900 13.41% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kenneth M. Tanenbaum 19,927,654 86.59% 3,084,900 13.41% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

All other matters set out in the Circular were approved by a majority of the shareholders at the Meeting.

About the Corporation

Brampton Brick Limited is Canada's second largest manufacturer of clay brick, serving markets in Ontario, Quebec and the Northeast and Midwestern United States from its brick manufacturing plants located in Brampton, Ontario and Farmersburg, Indiana. To complement the clay brick product line, the Company also manufactures a range of concrete masonry products, including concrete brick and block as well as stone veneer products. Concrete interlocking paving stones, retaining walls, garden walls and enviro products are manufactured in Markham, Hillsdale, Brockville and Brampton, Ontario, Boisbriand, Quebec and in Wixom, Michigan and sold to markets in Ontario, Quebec, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana under the Oaks™ trade name. The Company's products are used for residential construction and for industrial, commercial, and institutional building projects.

