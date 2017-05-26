Research and Markets - 2017 3D Printing Opportunities in the Jewelry Industry - Projections to 2027 with Profiles of Leading Players - Stratasys, 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, EOS, Concept Laser, Sisma, ReaLizer

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Printing Opportunities in the Jewelry Industry 2017: An Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast" report to their offering.

3D printing finds is finding its way into just about every aspect of jewelry manufacturing, due to the widespread adoption of CAD software among jewelry designers. Annual revenues from 3D-printed hardware, materials, services and software used in the jewelry industry is expected to top $900 Million in 2026. Even in traditional jewelry manufacturing with vulcanized silicon molds, the initial model is often 3D printed using high-temperature resistant photopolymer resins. Jewelry prototyping for size and shape verification is complemented by the use of directly 3D printed wax and resin patterns for direct casting and serial manufacturing. The next evolutionary step is direct metal 3D printing.



This report provides detailed ten-year jewelry manufacturing forecasts for additive manufacturing in volume (Kg) and value ($US) terms.



Forecasts cover:



- Hardware and technologies (both photopolymerization and metal powder bed fusion based)

- Materials (both photopolymers and precious metal powders)

- Jewelry-specific 3D printing service bureaus

- Jewelry-specific CAD software



Other features of this report include:



- Detailed profiles of the leading providers of technologies and materials for jewelry AM. These profiles include Stratasys (Solidscape), 3D Systems, EnvisionTEC, EOS, Concept Laser, Sisma, ReaLizer as well as precious metal powder providers such as Cooksongold, Legor, Progold and Hildebrand.

- Analysis of future adoption patterns of 3D printing technology for current to medium and long-term jewelry applications.

- Assessment of pricing schemes for all currently available jewelry 3D printing technologies, systems and materials. Today those technologies are evolving with the introduction of low-cost systems (sub $5,000) and high productivity (continuous DLP) systems, opening up the door to a new phase of growth and more widespread adoption for serial production of more complex and customized products.



This study pinpoints the opportunities for stakeholders jewelry additive manufacturing - from manufacturers of AM systems with a specific competency for castable materials, to suppliers of gold, platinum, silver and other precious metal alloy metal powders optimized for AM systems, to adopters of AM focusing on the many applications for the jewelry sector.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Trailing Twelve Month Jewelry 3D Printing Market Activity and Trends

1.1 Trends in Digital Jewelry and Global Penetration of Digital Processes

1.1.1 3D Printing Already Established in the Jewelry Manufacturing Process Workflow

1.1.2 3D Printed Precious Metals Rising

1.1.3 Development of Custom Retail Platforms in 3D Printed Jewelry

1.1.4 Primary Evolutionary Path in 3D Printing Technology Supporting Jewelry Manufacturing

1.1.5 User Profile Evolution in Jewelry 3D Printing

1.2 Hardware Evolution in Key 3D Printing Technologies Set to Disrupt Jewelry Market

1.2.1 Low Cost Photopolymerization Technologies Provide Entry Point for Improving Digital Workflow in the Jewelry Design and Manufacturing

1.2.2 High Speed Photopolymerization Technologies Could Tip the Competitive Advantage to Additive CAD/CAM

1.3 Jewelry 3D Printing Software Trends

1.3.1 Application-Specific Print Software Development for Jewelry

1.4 Summary of Latest Outlook and Market Forecasts for Jewlery 3D Printing Opportunities

1.5 Methodology of This Report

1.6 Report Outline



Chapter Two: the Comprehensive Jewelry 3D Printing Hardware, Software and Materials Guide

2.1 Primary Considerations for Hardware Development for Jewelry 3D Printing

2.1.1 Advantages of Using Polymer and Wax 3D printing Vs Traditional Jewelry Manufacturing Processes

2.1.2 The Lost Wax Casting Process with 3D Printing

2.1.3 Materials for Direct Casting: Wax Vs UV Curable Resin

2.2 3D Printing Technologies for Lost Wax Casting Applications

2.2.1 Material Jetting Technologies for Lost Wax Casting

2.2.2 Leading Systems by Product Class and New Releases

2.2.3 Comparing SCP and MultiJet Printing Product Lines for Jewelry Applications

2.2.4 Analysis of Available Jewelry Printing Materials (Jettable Castable Resins and Wax)

2.2.5 Analysis of Material Jetting Hardware Metrics

2.2.6 VAT Photopolymerization (Stereolithography) Technologies for Lost Wax Casting (SLA, DLP)

2.2.7 DLP versus SLA Photopolymerization Hardware for Jewelry Applications

2.2.8 Industrial Versus Low Cost SLA Photopolymerization Hardware for Jewelry Applications

2.2.9 Professional Versus Low Cost DLP Photopolymerization Hardware for Jewelry Applications

2.2.10 Leading Vat Photopolymerization Systems by Product Class and New Releases

2.2.11 Analysis of Available Castable Jewelry Printing Materials (UV Sensitive Resins) for Vat Photopolymerization

2.2.12 Analysis of Available Modeling and Jewelry Printing Materials (UV Sensitive Resins) for Vat Photopolymerization

2.2.3 High Speed Photopolymerization and its Impact on Jewelry 3D Printing Applications

2.2.4 Analysis of Vat Photopolymerization Hardware Metrics

2.3 3D Printing Technologies for Direct Jewelry Fabrication

2.3.1 Direct Jewelry Fabrication via Precious Metal Powders and Powder Bed Fusion

2.3.2 Precious Metal Powder Bed Fusion Technologies for Direct Jewelry Fabrication

2.3.3 Support Generation

2.3.4 Powder Requirements

2.3.5 Analysis of Metal Powder Bed Fusion Hardware Market Metrics

2.3.6 Types of precious metals that can be 3D printed today

2.3.7a Gold and Gold Alloys

2.3.7b Silver

2.3.7c Platinum (and Palladium)

2.4 Current and Future Suppliers of Precious Metals for 3D Printing

2.4.1 Emergence of Supply Chain Partnerships

2.5 Vat Photopolymerization Technologies for Direct Jewelry 3D Printing

2.6 Barriers to Adoption of Directly Fabricated Jewelry

2.6.1 Optimization of Machines for Jewelry

2.6.2 Cost Issues

2.7 Opportunities to Add Value to Existing Jewelry Value Chain



Chapter Three: the Market for 3D Printed Jewelry - Applications and Service Providers

3.1 The Jewelry Industry as a Market for 3D Printing

3.1.1 Jewelry's Current Place in the 3D Printing Sector

3.1.2 Bigger Brands, More 3D Printing?

3.1.3 Fast Fashion, Jewelry and 3D Printing

3.1.4 The Future of 3D Printing in Jewelry

3.2 Current Applications of 3D Printing in Jewelry Production

3.2.1 Rings, Necklaces and Earrings

3.2.2 Watches and Timepiece Components

3.2.3 Fashion Accessories and Other Consumer Products

3.2.4 Wearable Technology

3.3 Current Polymer and Wax Jewelry 3D Printing Applications

3.3.1 3D Printed Wax and Polymer Molds for Investment Castings Production of Rings, Bracelets, Bands, Pendants, Colliers, Pins, Watches and More

3.3.2 3D Printed Jewelry Models for Vulcanized Rubber Molds

3.4 Directly 3D Printed Metal Jewelry Applications and Challenges

3.4.1 Elements of Success

3.4.2 Intricate Geometries

3.4.3 3D Printed Metal Fabric and Interconnected Parts

3.4.4 3D Printing Impossible Precious Metal Alloys and Colors

3.4.5 Metal Jewelry Prototyping

3.4.6 The One Stop Jewelry Production Cycle

3.4.7 Challenges of 3D Printing with Precious Metal and Possible Solutions

3.5 3D Printing Services and Online Apps As a Driver for Mass Customization of Jewelry

3.5.1 Application Agnostic 3D Printing Services Offering Jewelry Manufacturing

3.5.2 Major Traditional Jewelry Manufacturers Adopting of 3D Printing

3.5.3 Jewelry 3D Printing Designers and Innovators

3.5.4 Jewelry 3D Printing Online Model Marketplaces and Mass Customization Apps



Chapter Four: Analysis of the Jewelry 3D Printing Competitive Landscape

4.1 Analysis of Photopolymer and Wax (Indirect) Jewelry 3D Printing Hardware Market

4.1.1 Stratasys

4.1.2 EnvisionTEC

4.1.3 3D Systems

4.1.4 DWS

4.1.5 Prodways

4.1.6 Asiga

4.1.7 Formlabs

4.1.8 Autodesk

4.1.9 Other Players

4.2 Analysis of Metal and Ceramics (Direct) Jewelry 3D Printing Hardware Market

4.2.1 EOS

4.2.2 Realizer

4.2.3 Sisma

4.2.4 Concept Laser

4.2.5 3D Ceram

4.3 Analysis of the Jewelry CAD Software Market and Support for 3D Printing

4.3.1 Progold (Realizer)

4.3.2 Hilderbrand (Concept Laser)

4.3.3 Legor

4.3.4 Cooksongold (EOS)

4.4 The Jewelry 3D Printing Software Market

4.4.1 Rhino

4.4.2 Autodesk

4.4.3 Pixologic (Zbrush)

4.4.4 Gemvision (CounterSketch)

4.4.4 Gravotech Group (3Design)

4.4.5 Materialise (Magics)



Chapter Five: Ten Year Jewelry 3D Printing Market Forecasts - Hardware, Materials, Software, and Services

5.1 Discussion of Methodology

5.2 Ten-Year Forecasts of Key Jewelry3D Printing Market Opportunities and Metrics

5.3 Ten Year Forecasts of Professional Jewelry 3D Printing Hardware Shipments and Installations

5.4 Ten Year Forecasts of Jewelry Low Cost 3D Printing Hardware Shipments and Installations

5.5 Ten-Year Forecasts of 3D Printing Materials For Jewelry Applications

5.5.1 Forecasts of Metal Powder Materials Opportunities in Jewelry

5.6 Ten Year Forecasts of Dental 3D Printing Services and Software

5.6.1 Jewelry 3D Printing Software Opportunities



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q4lgvp/3d_printing

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716