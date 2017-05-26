At the request of Brighter AB, the company's equity rights will be traded on First North as from May 29, 2017.



Security name: Brighter AB TO 3 -------------------------------- Short name: BRIG TO3 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009947633 -------------------------------- Order book ID: 138598 --------------------------------



Terms: Issue price 5,12 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Brighter AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio October 11, 2017, up until October 25, 2017 n period: April 11, 2018, up until April 25, 2018 October 11, 2018, up until October 25, 2018 April 11, 2019, up until April 25, 2019 October 11, 2019, up until October 25, 2019 April 10, 2020, up until April 24, 2020 Holders of equity rights for a total value of SEK 500 000 or more may always exercise the equity rights for subscription of shares. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last April 22, 2020 trading day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



