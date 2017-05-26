TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- This is a banner year for Wilson's Truck Lines Inc. as the third-generation family-owned business celebrates its 80th anniversary and looks forward to the future.

The company has come a long way since 1937, when John Wesley Wilson and his son Carl Wilson began transporting food with four Dodge single-axle trucks and four 20-foot trailers. In 1950, Wilson's operated the first tractor-trailer shipment west of Sudbury in Northern Ontario, all on gravel roads. Eventually, the 22 different trucking companies that were hauling for the A&P grocery chain -- now Metro Ontario Inc. -- became one: Wilson's Truck Lines.

"Wilson's Truck Lines has been a valued transportation provider for Metro Ontario for many decades," says Tim Scott, the grocery retailer's Vice President, Logistics & Distribution. "Wilson's continues to drive innovation into its operations to improve both customer experience and performance. Regardless of the business challenge, the Wilson team always finds a way to deliver the order."

That has always been Wilson's mantra: "We never say no!" says President Marc Mousseau. "We have always thrived on creating better solutions for our customers."

Chairman and CEO James Wilson bought the company from his father, Carl H. Wilson, in 1979, continuing the family legacy. Wilson's now boasts a driving force of 200, comprising company drivers, owner-operators, and agency drivers, to give it the flexibility to meet customers' demands.

While much has changed over the years, what has not is the company's commitment to food distribution throughout its home province of Ontario -- from Cornwall to Windsor, the Niagara Region to Thunder Bay.

In honour of its 80th anniversary, Wilson's hopes to give its associates the gift of good health, through the Lifestyle Coaching Program Health Benefit. This offering consists of a test to identify those individuals at higher-than-conventionally-predicted risk for cardiovascular disease, plus continuous evaluation, tracking and refining of their personalized lifestyle plan, supported by the DeerFields Clinic APP. "Our anniversary year will focus on the best gift we can give -- the knowledge and tools to help our associates become health-conscious," says Wilson.

As Wilson's reflects on its time-honoured past, it is firmly focused on the future. "We have been doing this for 80 years now, and we're very excited about our future," says Mousseau. The company is adding 60 new Volvo tractors, as well as updating its shunt tractor fleet. "We have all brand new equipment," he says. To keep pace with growth, Wilson's is looking to hire more drivers, offering city work that allows them to be home every night, a new owner-operator pay package, company-paid group health plan, and many other benefits.

Wilson's will unveil other anniversary plans later this year. "So come and join an exciting team," urges Mousseau.

