NGS-based RNA-seq Market Worth 2.65 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "NGS-based RNA-seq Market by Products & Services (Sample Preparation, Consumables, Bioinformatics), Technology (SBS, SMRT), Application (De novo, Transcriptome Epigenetics, Small RNA), End User (Research Centers, BioPharma Companies) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', this report studies the global NGS-based RNA-seq market over the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The global NGS-based RNA-seq market is projected to reach USD 2.65 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.05 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 20.2%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 42 market data tables and 45 figures spread through 153 pages and in-depth TOC on "NGS-based RNA-seq Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ngs-based-rna-seq-market-102977816.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

NGS-based RNA-seq Market Report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, and threat impacting the high-resolution melting analysis market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=102977816

Factors such as the advantages of RNA-seq over microarray technology, technological advancements in RNA-seq products, increasing number of RNA-seq grants, increasing number of research activities, and rapid growth in precision medicine are driving the growth of the market.

On the basis of product and service, the NGS-based RNA-seq market is categorized into sample preparation, sequencing platforms and consumables, sequencing services, and data analysis, storage, & management. In 2016, the sequencing platforms and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The data analysis, storage, and management is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to development of more efficient data analysis solutions and growing computational capabilities of data analytics providers.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing, and nanopore sequencing. In 2016, the SBS technology accounted for the largest share of the market, majorly due to the development of new and advanced NGS platforms, the increasing demand for Illumina's systems (including the HiSeq and MiSeq series) and the growing demand for NextSeq and HiSeq X Ten for RNA & DNA sequencing.

Based on applications, the market is categorized into four segments, namely, de novo transcriptome assembly, expression profiling analysis, variant calling & transcriptome epigenetics, and small RNA sequencing. The expression profiling analysis segment accounted for the major share of the global NGS-based RNA-Seq market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into research centers and academic & government institutes, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The research centers and academic & government institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016 owing to the growing number of government funding programs and the increasing focus of market players on providing efficient RNA-seq products and services for research applications. Among these end users, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR due to the growing number of agreements between companies and hospitals for the development of advanced tests and products catering to the specific needs of hospitals and clinics.

Geographically, the NGS-based RNA-seq market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe. The market in North America is primarily driven by government support through funds for genomics research, advancements in RNA-seq products, growing prevalence of target diseases, growing research on cancer and inherited rare diseases, and the strong presence of key players in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022, due to the significant focus on R&D activities as a means of broadening the scope of RNA-seq applications and decreasing the costs of NGS products & services in this region.

Speak to Our Research Expert @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=102977816

The major players of the NGS-based RNA-seq market are Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N. V. (Germany), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), BGI (China), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (U.K.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), GATC Biotech AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).

The market is characterized by high competition and innovative product launches. Oxford Nanopore Technologies (U.K.) is a strong emerging market player with strong innovative solutions based on nanopore sequencing technology. For instance, in December 2016, Oxford Nanopore Technologies introduced its direct RNA sequencing kits to a small number of researchers. Additionally, in June 2014, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG acquired Genia Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), to enhance its sequencing platform capabilities using nanopore technology.

Browse Related Reports:

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Product (Hiseq, Miseq, Hiseq X Ten/X Five, NextSeq500, Ion Proton, PGM, Ions5, PacBio RSII), Services (Targeted, RNA, Exome, De Novo), & Application (Diagnostics, Biomarker, Agriculture) - Global Forecasts to 022 http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-technologies-market-546.html

Bioinformatics Market by Sector (Molecular Medicine, Agriculture, Forensic, Animal, Research & Gene Therapy), Product (Sequencing Platforms, Knowledge Management & Data Analysis) & Application (Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/bioinformatics-39.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets