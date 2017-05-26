TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (CSE: MTA)(CSE: MTA.CN)(CNSX: MTA)(OTCQB: EXCFF)(FRANKFURT: X9CP) is pleased to announce that Mr. Bill Tsang has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Ms. Kim Casswell as Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Tsang is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and more than 10 years of financial accounting and auditing experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry. Prior to joining Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., he worked in public practice providing professional services and advice to publicly traded companies on the NYSE, TSX-V, and OTC markets on various public reporting services, such as Qualifying Transactions for Reverse Take-Over, mergers and acquisitions, and financing transactions. Since then, he has served as the CFO of Atico Mining Corporation.

Ms. Casswell has been the Corporate Secretary of several public companies listed on TSX-V and the Toronto Stock Exchange since 1994, and has been providing independent corporate secretary services since 1995. Ms. Casswell has played an important role in the growth of these companies and is familiar with regulations governing public companies in several jurisdictions. Ms. Casswell has been and currently still is Corporate Secretary of a number of TSX Venture Exchange listed junior exploration companies.

Mr. Tsang will be replacing Ms. Donna McLean who has served as Metalla's CFO since July 2012. Ms. McLean has been instrumental to the Company's success and transition into the metal royalty and streaming business last year. She will continue to work with the Company, on a part time basis, as a financial consultant. The Board of Directors wishes to sincerely thank Ms. McLean for her devoted efforts in stewarding the financial reporting of Metalla during its foundational year and years past.

"I would like to take this opportunity to welcome our new team members, and to thank Donna for her many years of commitment and leadership on behalf of all of us at Metalla," commented Brett Heath, President of Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production based interests.

