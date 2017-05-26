Quality issues: A solar power plant investor finds out that neither the warranty of the EPC, nor the warranty of the module manufacturer, was adequate. It would be good to clarify in advance what should happen in the event of a serial defect, and how the term "serial defect" should be defined at all.

In April 2013 a 5 MW solar power plant was commissioned in Germany. One of many, surely, but this one was not designed "on the cheap." A respected German solar company was contracted to build the plant as an EPC. A subcontractor installed the 235 W modules of a Chinese quality manufacturer according to the company's specifications. The manufacturer explicitly permitted upright, horizontal, and upside-down installation because the devices were protected against water ingress in accordance with IP 65. The uppermost of three rows of modules was therefore rotated 180° to save cabling.

Yet over the course of the next two years, one module after the other failed, and the junction boxes burned out. In every case, it was always the top row of modules that was affected. The operator reported the damage to its insurance company, which found 1,270 conspicuous junction boxes in its first evaluation. The EPC replaced the affected modules in the scope of its warranty. The manufacturer delivered new modules, now 255 Wp, and with a different plug connector than the MC4 connectors on the original modules. That increased the cost of the replacement because the new modules first had to be converted to MC4 plugs so that they worked in the existing installation. In the first expert assessment, junction boxes that did not appear conspicuous were also marked in order to determine whether the problems would spread.

