ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVF)(AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notice today that Mr Mark Learmonth, Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company has purchased a total of 14,280 shares in the Company at a price of GBP 0.97 per share. Following this transaction Mr Learmonth owns 339,030 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.64 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

