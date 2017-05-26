ThinkMarkets, a global provider of forex, CFDs and financial spread betting has announced its mobile trading strategy through its purchase of Trade Interceptor, one of the most popular trading and analytics mobile-apps.

The acquisition allows ThinkMarkets' to strengthen its position as a leading provider of financial and trading services to users internationally through the mobile app.

Speaking about the deal, Faizan Anees, Co-founder Managing Director said: "Mobile has definitely been an area of growth for us, over the last 12 months we have seen considerable activity on our ThinkTrader app, and hence as a firm we felt that mobile is an area that is increasingly becoming the preferred mode that traders are using for their investment needs.

Having known about Trade Interceptor for a number of years we felt that the two firms' have mutual synergies and Trade Interceptor will support our corporate strategy of becoming the largest mobile broker in the next five years."

The app is one of the most searched across all mobile operating systems, it comes with over 80 indicators for technical analysis and one of the largest library of chart types and patterns.

Nauman Anees: CEO and Co-founder of ThinkMarkets said: "The board defined ThinkMarkets' Mobile First strategy last year and we are very excited about this acquisition, Trade Interceptor is recognised as a leading player in the mobile analytics and charting space."

Trade Interceptor is widely used by traders of varied knowledge experience from across the globe, according to its website, Trade Interceptor states has over half-a-million downloads of the mobile-app.

Rodolfo Festa Bianchet, CEO of Trade Interceptor commented: "We have built Trade Interceptor from the ground up to provide traders with the best technical analysis and charting solutions on mobile.

Faizan Anees, added: "Our vision to offer a seamless, contemporary and advanced trading solution through the mobile is fast becoming a reality. ThinkMarkets is committed to serving the needs of traders and through our desire to continue to invest in new technologies, we are making sure our clients receive a first rate customer journey and experience."

