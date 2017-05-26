

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - To book-lover's surprise, online retailer Amazon opened another bricks and mortar store in an upmarket shopping mall in New York. This is the seventh book store of Amazon.



The store attracted many since its opening on Thursday. Apart from books, one can buy kindle e-reader and other products at the store.



The retailer has used customer data rating to organize the books in different sections of the store. One section comprises of books that Kindle readers finish in three days or less. More than 3000 titles are available at the new store.



One can pay with Amazon App at the store and the prime members can get books at the online price, while non-members need to pay the list price. One can scan the bar code on the books using your phone or can use the special kiosks set up in the store.



The physical extension of the web version displays books with a review card showing rating of the book. According to the company, most of the books displayed at the store have rating of 4 stars or more.



Amazon has book stores in Westfield UTC in California, South port Corridor in Illinois, Legacy place and Market Street Lynn field in Massachusetts, the Columbus circle in New York, Washington Square in Oregon and University Village in Washington.



The online major has plans to open new book stores in Santana Row in California, West field Garden State Plaza in New Jersey, 34th Street in New York and Bellevue Square in Washington.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX