sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,045 Euro		+0,085
+0,35 %
WKN: 750000 ISIN: DE0007500001 Ticker-Symbol: TKA 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
THYSSENKRUPP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,048
24,052
16:46
24,044
24,052
16:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GKN PLC
GKN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GKN PLC3,981-0,99 %
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD1,316+1,23 %
THYSSENKRUPP AG24,045+0,35 %
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG108,22-0,17 %