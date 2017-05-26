Global Lightweight Materials Market, 2023: Increasing Material Innovation and Demand in the End-Use Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lightweight Materials Market - Analysis & Forecast 2017-2023 (Focus on Metals, Composites, Plastics, Applications in Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Wind Energy)" report to their offering.

The lightweight materials market is estimated to reach $242.78 billion by 2023

Increasing usage of lightweight materials in end-use industries, superior properties of lightweight materials over conventional materials, and stringent regulations are some of the major factors which has contributed to the overall market growth. High production cost associated with lightweight materials and uncertainty in production tax credit are two of the major factors hampering the growth of lightweight materials. However, tremendous potential for growth end-use applications, huge investment by government and federal agencies, and growing demand from emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is expected to create major opportunities in the lightweight materials market.



Lightweight metals segment dominated the global lightweight materials market with a share of approximately 60.0% in the 2016. The lightweight metals cater to the impending demand of a number of application verticals which is the major reason behind their biggest market share. This category is growing at a slow pace because of the shift in the trends of lightweight materials usage towards composites.



The widespread application of lightweight materials in automotive accounted for a major share of the global lightweight materials market in 2016. The use of lightweight metals in automotive industry exhibits specific features such as high strength, stiffness, resistance to heat & corrosion, etc., which are not found in the conventional materials. This dominance is expected by the global lightweight materials market due to increase in the stringent regulations and standards by the government regarding reduction in carbon emissions and improvement in fuel efficiency by reducing the weight of the vehicle. Major companies such as BMW, Ford, Apple Inc., General Motors, among others are using lightweight materials in the manufacturing of the parts to reduce the average weight of their vehicle models, thereby increasing the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.



Asia-Pacific has the largest market share in the lightweight materials market. The major part of the Asia-Pacific's major share is contributed by the China, which accounted for more than 50% of the total revenue generated in 2016. This is because of the presence of highly advanced research institutes, academia, multinational industrial corporations, automotive and aerospace and defense manufacturers, and increased wind turbine installations which have been providing the necessary impetus to the Asia-Pacific lightweight materials market.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Research Scope and Methodology



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Superior Properties

2.2.2 Stringent Regulations

2.2.3 Increasing Material Innovation and Demand in the End-Use Industries

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 High Cost of Lightweight Materials and Technological Advancements

2.3.2 Uncertainty in Production Tax Credit (PTC)

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Growing Demand of Composites in New Lightweight Applications

2.4.2 Rapid Growth in Wind Energy Installations

2.4.3 Growing demand in Emerging Economies



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Player Share Analysis

3.1.1 Product Segment Share, by Company, 2016 & 201

3.2 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.3 Country Share Analysis

3.4 R & D Analysis of Key Market Players

3.5 Key Strategies and Developments



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Future Trends and Developments in Lightweight materials Market



5 Global Lightweight Materials Market, by Type

5.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Lightweight Materials Market

5.2 Introduction

5.2.1 Metals

5.2.2 Composites

5.2.3 Plastics



6 Global Lightweight Materials Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1.1 Automotive

6.1.1.1 Powertrain

6.1.1.2 Structural

6.1.1.3 Interior

6.1.1.4 Exterior

6.1.2 Aerospace & Defense

6.1.3 Wind Energy

6.1.4 Others



7 Global Lightweight Materials Market, by Region



8 Company Profiles



