Real People Investment Holdings Limited: - Notice of Written Procedure

Real People Investment Holdings Limited (the "Company") has, on the date hereof, instructed Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), being the agent under its SEK 260,000,000 and NOK 135,000,000 senior unsecured callable bonds with ISINs SE0005392560 and NO0010689342 2013/2018 (the "Bonds") to initiate a written procedure in order to request that the bondholders vote in favour of, (i) acceding to a standstill agreement entered into by the Company and certain of its senior unsecured funders and subordinated debt funders on 17 May 2017 and, (ii) amending the terms and conditions of the Bonds in order to enable the bondholders to take decisions by way of future bondholders' meetings or written procedures faster than the current terms and conditions permit.

The agent will dispatch the notice of the written procedure to all bondholders on 26 May 2017 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds. The written procedure will end at 17:00 (CEST) on 22 June 2017.

The notice of the written procedure is available on the Company's website (www.realpeoplegroup.co.za (http://www.realpeoplegroup.co.za/)) and on Stamdata (www.stamdata.com (http://www.stamdata.com)).

For further information, please contact:

Neil Grobbelaar, Group Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +27 (0) 10 245 8001

Email: NGrobbelaar@realpeople.co.za

The information contained in this press release is such information that Real People Investment Holdings Limited is required to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication on 26 May 2017 at 3.30pm.

Real People - Notice of Written Procedure 26 May 2017 (http://hugin.info/173743/R/2107948/800604.pdf)



