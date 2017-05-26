United States Non-alcoholic RTD Beverages Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 - Rising Number of Smart Consumers & Aggressive Marketing and Promotional Strategies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Non-alcoholic RTD Beverages Market By Product Type (CSD, Bottled Water, Juice, Sports & Energy Drinks and Others), By Off Trade (Supermarket, etc.) Vs. On Trade (Hotel, etc.), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

United States non-alcoholic RTD beverages market is projected to grow at a modest pace during 2017-22. Rising number of health-conscious consumers, elevating hygiene standards and expanding working population are aiding the United States non-alcoholic RTD beverages market. Moreover, increasing disposable income along with changing lifestyle and awareness regarding the consumption of a balanced and healthy diet to reduce life style diseases, are some of the other factors expected to propel demand for non-alcoholic RTD beverages over the next five years.



Market Trends & Developments



Increasing Demand for Packaged Products

Rising Number of Smart Consumers

Growing Technological Advancements

Aggressive Marketing and Promotional Strategies

Innovative Offerings to Target Customers

Key Target Audience:



United States non-alcoholic RTD beverages manufacturers

non-alcoholic RTD beverages manufacturers United States non-alcoholic RTD beverages suppliers

non-alcoholic RTD beverages suppliers Research organizations and consulting companies

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to non-alcoholic RTD beverages

Government bodies such as regulating authorities like FDA and policy makers

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market Overview



5. United States Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market Outlook



6. United States Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Outlook



7. United States Bottled Water Market Outlook



8. United States Juices Market Outlook



9. United States Sports & Energy Drinks Market Outlook



10. United States United States Dairy & Alternative Dairy Beverages Market Outlook



11. United States RTD Coffee & Tea Market Outlook



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Import & Export Analysis



14. Market Dynamics



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. United States Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape



Cott Beverages Inc.

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Dean Foods

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

Monster Beverages Corporation

National Beverages Corporation

Nestlé Waters North America, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

The Coca Cola Company

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dz78x4/united_states





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716