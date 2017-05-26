sprite-preloader
Freitag, 26.05.2017

26.05.2017 | 16:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

United States Non-alcoholic RTD Beverages Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 - Rising Number of Smart Consumers & Aggressive Marketing and Promotional Strategies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Non-alcoholic RTD Beverages Market By Product Type (CSD, Bottled Water, Juice, Sports & Energy Drinks and Others), By Off Trade (Supermarket, etc.) Vs. On Trade (Hotel, etc.), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

United States non-alcoholic RTD beverages market is projected to grow at a modest pace during 2017-22. Rising number of health-conscious consumers, elevating hygiene standards and expanding working population are aiding the United States non-alcoholic RTD beverages market. Moreover, increasing disposable income along with changing lifestyle and awareness regarding the consumption of a balanced and healthy diet to reduce life style diseases, are some of the other factors expected to propel demand for non-alcoholic RTD beverages over the next five years.

Market Trends & Developments

  • Increasing Demand for Packaged Products
  • Rising Number of Smart Consumers
  • Growing Technological Advancements
  • Aggressive Marketing and Promotional Strategies
  • Innovative Offerings to Target Customers

Key Target Audience:

  • United States non-alcoholic RTD beverages manufacturers
  • United States non-alcoholic RTD beverages suppliers
  • Research organizations and consulting companies
  • Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to non-alcoholic RTD beverages
  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities like FDA and policy makers
  • Industry associations
  • Market research and consulting firms

Key Topics Covered:

1. Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages: An Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market Overview

5. United States Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market Outlook

6. United States Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Outlook

7. United States Bottled Water Market Outlook

8. United States Juices Market Outlook

9. United States Sports & Energy Drinks Market Outlook

10. United States United States Dairy & Alternative Dairy Beverages Market Outlook

11. United States RTD Coffee & Tea Market Outlook

12. Supply Chain Analysis

13. Import & Export Analysis

14. Market Dynamics

15. Market Trends & Developments

16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

17. United States Economic Profile

18. Competitive Landscape

  • Cott Beverages Inc.
  • Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.
  • Dean Foods
  • Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.
  • Monster Beverages Corporation
  • National Beverages Corporation
  • Nestlé Waters North America, Inc.
  • PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Starbucks Corp.
  • The Coca Cola Company

