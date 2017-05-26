North America Power Rental Market 2016-2023 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The North American Power GenerationRental market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end-user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2013-2023 for the United States and Canada.

The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel, natural gas others), output power, application, end-user group and rental provider. Furthermore,profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included.

The North American Power Rental Market is mature and competitive with the presence of regional and national market participants trying to get a strong foothold in the market. The market is projected to experience moderate growth during the next seven years driven by economic growth, an increase in infrastructure, and the continuing shift from ownership to rental and demand from events.

The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the North American Power Rental Market by country (United States and Canada) The base year for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is from 2016 until 2023.

Based on the mode of operation, electric power generators can be classified into:

Prime Power- Prime power generators are designed to operate continuously for extended periods of time at variable load.

Standby Power- Supplying emergency power during the duration of normal power interruption. Standby power is run only when there is an outage to the utility grid or there is a disruption in the main source of power.

Peak-Load- Peak load is a period in which electrical power is provided at a significantly higher than average supply level. Peak Shaving is the process of reducing the amount of energy purchased during peak hours when the charges are highest.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Scope of Research



II. North American Power Rental Market Landscape



Market Drivers

Impact Analysis of Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Impact Analysis of Market Restraints

Competitive Advantages

Market Trends

Market Participant Quotes

III. North American Market Data



Regional Analysis

North America Revenue Forecast (2013-2023)

Revenue Share By Fuel

Revenue Share by Power Output

Revenue Share by Applications

Revenue Share by End User

Market Participants - Tier Level Analysis

Distribution Trends

Market Share by Revenues

United States Power Rental Market Measurements

United States Power Rental Market Revenue Forecasts (2013-2023)

Canadian Power Rental Market Measurements

Canadian Power Rental Market Revenue Forecasts (2013-2023)

IV. Key Organizations



Aggreko plc

Caterpillar, Inc.

United Rentals, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Herc Rentals, Inc.

