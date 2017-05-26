Mixed Reality Market Growing at a CAGR of 75.28% During 2017 to 2021, Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mixed Reality Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mixed reality market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report includes new sales, volume, and value of the global mixed reality market.

One trend in the mixed reality market is raising adoption in the training industry. The mixed reality technology provides enterprises with many innovative ways to train employees. Mixed reality can be used to develop the existing talent in employees by immersing them in a highly realistic virtual work environment.



The following companies as the key players in the global mixed reality market: Atheer, DAQRI, Magic Leap, META COMPANY, Microsoft and Osterhout Design Group. Other prominent vendors in the market are: EON Reality, Facebook, Google, HTC Corporation and Samsung.

According to the mixed reality market report, one driver in the market is increasing affordability for mixed reality hardware. Workability of mixed reality requires both virtual reality headset and augmented reality software. In the past, virtual reality headsets were extremely expensive, and thus were not affordable to all sections of consumers. However, with the recent developments in technologies and a greater production scale, the cost of such hardware has come down.

