AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter Pro Kapital) informs that it has hired advisors to explore the possible increase of the share capital and possibility to attract additional investors. Pro Kapital is investigating the possibility to increase the total amount of the shares by 10-15%.



Pro Kapital CEO Paolo Michleozzi comment: "As the market conditions in core markets of Pro Kapital are favourable, then we would like to speed up the process of the developments in our pipe-line and by attracting new investors also to increase the liquidity of the shares in the future".



No exact proposal has been formulated in regards to the possible share capital increase. Provided the conditions for the share capital increase are favourable and the management of Pro Kapital sees it's in the best interest of Pro Kapital to launch an increase of the share capital, then Pro Kapital will communicate such proposal with exact details to the shareholders.



Allan Remmelkoor Member of the Management Board Tel.: +372 6144 920 Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee