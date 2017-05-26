North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: USMJ and PURA Support Veteran Rally With Free EVERx Water

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2017 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) and (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced the two Companies will together support the upcoming Veterans' Rally taking place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 10, 2017 in conjunction with the Southwest Cannabis Conference and Expo. USMJ and PURA will contribute EVERx CBD Infused Bottled Sports Water and EVERx Alkaline Bottled Sports Water to be given away free to the Veterans and those supporting the Veterans at the rally. One pallet of water including both the CBD and Alkaline water is being delivered to the Veterans' Rally event organized by Southwest Cannabis Conference and EXPO.

"We are Veterans ourselves that support legal cannabis for Veterans," said Steven Rash, CEO of USMJ. "And I'm not just talking about PTSD treatment. Research indicates cannabis is a sound resource for the treatment of PTSD, but not all Veterans are coping with PTSD. As an old foot soldier, I suffer terrible knee pain and can personally tell you CBD is making a difference. One of my founding partners suffers a combat injury and also uses CBD. We are thankful to the Southwest Cannabis Conference and Expo for emphasizing the benefits of CBD to Veterans."

The EVERx water is backed with the technology of two U.S. Patents. The CBD is extracted through a U.S. Patented cannabis extraction process producing CBD with the highest purity avoiding the residual containments found from extraction solvents that contaminate other CBDs. The CBD is blended with water treated by a second U.S. Patented process to create a premium oxygenated alkaline water, with natural antioxidants, that tastes great and offers more benefits than regular water. The Patented water treatment process, proven through a double-blind placebo, peer-backed research, has shown it can boost the immune system and physical performance. It is the only hydration water patented for high levels of stabilized dissolved oxygen to increase aerobic capacity and improve performance. The water is a powerful source of natural antioxidants which boost the immune system, and provide antioxidant protection.

To learn more about USMJ: growusmj.com

Learn More About PURA: purationinc.com

Learn More About EVERx: drinkeverx.com

