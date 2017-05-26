Global Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market 2012-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market By Application (Transportation, Industrial, Residential), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
The global virtual pipeline and plug-and-play CNG system market is expected to clock a double-digit CAGR for the next five years, mainly due to surging demand for natural gas from transportation, industrial and residential sectors further supported by consumption of natural gas in North America and Asia-Pacific regions.
Demand for virtual pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG system is expected to surge in regions that lack proper natural gas pipeline infrastructure or have an aging pipeline infrastructure. Moreover, increasing exploration and production of unconventional natural gas, growing regulations by various governments to control emission harmful gases and expanding city gas distribution network are set to boost demand for virtual pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG systems across the globe in the coming years.
Market Trends & Developments
- Growing Natural Gas Production
- Growing Regulations by Government for Emission Control
- Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas
- Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network
- Rising Production from Offshore Fields
- Focus on Research & Development
- Demand from Industrial Applications
- Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market Outlook
5. Asia-Pacific Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market Outlook
6. North America Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market Outlook
7. South America Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market Outlook
8. Europe Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market Outlook
9. MEA Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market Outlook
10. Market Dynamics
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- ANGI Energy Systems, LLC.
- Ariel Corporation
- Bauer Compressors Inc.
- British Petroleum p.l.c.
- Broadwind Energy Inc.
- Chevron Corporation
- China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation
- Corban Energy Group
- Eni SpA
- Galileo Technologies
- Gazprom
- General Electric
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Indraprastha Gas Limited
- Kobelco
- Linde AG
- Neuman & Esser Group
- Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Siemens AG
- Wartsila
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xkppb3/global_virtual
