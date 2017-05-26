Global Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market 2012-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market By Application (Transportation, Industrial, Residential), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The global virtual pipeline and plug-and-play CNG system market is expected to clock a double-digit CAGR for the next five years, mainly due to surging demand for natural gas from transportation, industrial and residential sectors further supported by consumption of natural gas in North America and Asia-Pacific regions.

Demand for virtual pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG system is expected to surge in regions that lack proper natural gas pipeline infrastructure or have an aging pipeline infrastructure. Moreover, increasing exploration and production of unconventional natural gas, growing regulations by various governments to control emission harmful gases and expanding city gas distribution network are set to boost demand for virtual pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG systems across the globe in the coming years.



Market Trends & Developments



Growing Natural Gas Production

Growing Regulations by Government for Emission Control

Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas

Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network

Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Focus on Research & Development

Demand from Industrial Applications

Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market Outlook



5. Asia-Pacific Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market Outlook



6. North America Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market Outlook



7. South America Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market Outlook



8. Europe Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market Outlook



9. MEA Virtual Pipeline and Plug-and-Play CNG System Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



ANGI Energy Systems, LLC.

Ariel Corporation

Bauer Compressors Inc.

British Petroleum p.l.c.

Broadwind Energy Inc.

Chevron Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

Corban Energy Group

Eni SpA

Galileo Technologies

Gazprom

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Kobelco

Linde AG

Neuman & Esser Group

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc Siemens AG

Wartsila

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xkppb3/global_virtual





