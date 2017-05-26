Global Coated Fabrics Market Report 2017: Analysis & Trends 2013-2016 - Industry Forecasts 2017-2025 - $30 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Coated Fabrics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Coated Fabrics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $30.8 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Lucrative Growth in Automotive Airbags Industry

3.1.2 Rapid Industrialization in Developing Economics

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Coated Fabrics

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

4 Coated Fabrics Market, By Application

4.1 Furniture & Seating

4.2 Commercial & Rental Tents

4.3 Transportation

4.4 Roofing, Awnings & Canopies

4.5 Protective clothing

4.6 Wallcoverings

4.7 Industrial

4.8 Marine & Other Non-Motor Vehicle

4.9 Other Applications

4.9.1.1 Packaging

4.9.1.2 Books

4.9.1.3 Luggage, Handbags, & Other Bags

5 Coated Fabrics Market, By Substrates

5.1 Cotton

5.2 Polyester

5.3 Nylon

5.4 Other Substrates

5.4.1.1 Nonwovens

5.4.1.2 Fabric Blends

5.4.1.3 Fiberglass

6 Coated Fabrics Market, By Product

6.1 Fabric-Backed Wallcoverings

6.2 Rubber-Coated Fabrics

6.2.1.1 Silicone Rubber-Coated Fabrics

6.2.1.2 Polychloroprene-Coated Fabrics

6.2.1.3 Other Rubber-Coated Fabrics

6.3 Polymer-Coated Fabrics

6.3.1.1 Polyethylene-Coated Fabrics

6.3.1.2 Vinyl-Coated Fabrics

6.3.1.3 Polypropylene-Coated Fabrics

6.3.1.6 Polyurethane-Coated Fabrics

6.3.1.5 Acrylic-Coated Fabrics

6.3.1.6 Polytetrafluoroethylene-Coated Fabrics

6.3.1.7 Other Polymer-Coated Fabrics

7 Coated Fabrics Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Continental AG

9.2 Cooley Group Holdings, Inc.

9.3 Dickson Constast

9.4 Endutex Coated Technical Textiles

9.5 Haartz Corporation

9.6 Heytex Bramsche GmbH (Earlier Julius Heywinkel GmbH)

9.7 Industrial Sedo S.L.

9.8 Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies)

9.9 Morbern Inc

9.10 Omnovo Solutions Inc.

9.11 Saint-Gobain S.A.

9.12 Seaman Corporation

9.13 Serge Ferrari Group

9.14 Sioen Industries NV

9.15 Spradling International Inc.

9.16 SRF Limited

9.17 Takata Corporation

9.18 Trelleborg AB

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xnf2jp/global_coated





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716