Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.05.2017 | 16:19
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, May 26

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

All data as at 30 April 2017

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 30 April 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings6.1
Marico5.2
Tech Mahindra4.6
Standard Foods4.0
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing3.6
Kotak Mahindra Bank3.4
Manila Water3.0
Delta Electronics (Thailand)
Unicharm
E.Sun Financial Holding		2.7
2.7
2.7
Total38.0
Geographical breakdown%
India34.8
Taiwan
Philippines		17.0
8.0
Hong Kong6.1
Indonesia4.6
Bangladesh4.2
Thailand
Sri Lanka		3.8
3.3
South Korea
Others
Cash		3.0
9.4
5.8
Total100.0

- ENDS-

26 May 2017

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


© 2017 PR Newswire