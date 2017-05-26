Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, May 26
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48
All data as at 30 April 2017
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 30 April 2017
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.1
|Marico
|5.2
|Tech Mahindra
|4.6
|Standard Foods
|4.0
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|3.6
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|3.4
|Manila Water
|3.0
|Delta Electronics (Thailand)
Unicharm
E.Sun Financial Holding
|2.7
2.7
2.7
|Total
|38.0
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|34.8
|Taiwan
Philippines
|17.0
8.0
|Hong Kong
|6.1
|Indonesia
|4.6
|Bangladesh
|4.2
|Thailand
Sri Lanka
|3.8
3.3
|South Korea
Others
Cash
|3.0
9.4
5.8
|Total
|100.0
