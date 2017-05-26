INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy Fund of a Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2017 - HFXAX, HFXCX, HFXIX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Class A, Class C, and Class I shares of Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy Fund ("Catalyst Hedged Futures") (NASDAQ: HFXAX, NASDAQ: HFXCX, NASDAQ: HFXIX) between November 1, 2014 and April 28, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/catalyst-hedged-futures-strategy-fund?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Certain of the Fund's executive officers and/or trustees and others are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Fund's prospectuses declared "The Fund employs strict risk management procedures to adjust portfolio exposure as necessitated by changing market conditions"; (ii) despite converting from hedge fund to a more risk-limiting mutual fund, it continued to invest using a heightened risk strategy; and (iii) as a result, the Fund's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Catalyst Hedged Futures you have until June 27, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

