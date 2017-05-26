Ole Tangerine Man and Planet AMAZING, a New Children's Book by Author Carol Steuri, is Officially Announced

The Book will Empower Kids to Stand Up Against Bullies and Protect One Another

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2017 / Carol Steuri, a mom with a passion for creative writing, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of her first self-published children's book Ole Tangerine Man and Planet AMAZING.

To learn more about Steuri and her upcoming book, please visit https://goo.gl/L10Rh4.

As a spokesperson for the children's book noted, the story is about a nasty piece of fruit named Ole Tangerine Man who has just been awarded the crown of Planet AMAZING. The quirky story, which uses a Dr. Seuss-inspired rhyming style, is ideal for both preschoolers as a bedtime story as well as adults who will appreciate its hidden puns and messages.

"The story ends with a brave, young blueberry challenging Ole Tangerine Man for his crown, as the future Miss Captain AMAZING. She rallies the other fruit and vegetables to stand together," the spokesperson said, adding that the book's message will let those who are being bullied know that it is not okay to be mistreated by another.

"I'm coming for you...with buckets of love for this land; from farm, fridge and fruit stand, all foods here united, marching hand in hand. AMAZING: you DESERVE better!" notes a key passage in the new book.

In order to help pay for the 1,500 limited edition copies of Ole Tangerine Man and Planet AMAZING, Steuri recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo. There, she hopes to raise $45,000 through crowdfunding. Once the book-related costs are covered, all remaining funds - which may be around 20 percent of the $45,000 goal, will be donated to a nonprofit that empowers girls and women.

The book will be a 10"x10" hardcover with a dust jacket of high quality paper and matte finishing; Steuri hopes that the book can be passed down, passed along, and read over and over. Those who donate to the campaign will receive a number of perks, including the ebook version of the story, posters, a coloring book, the chance to be drawn in as one of the "resistance veggies" and more.

About Ole Tangerine Man and Planet AMAZING:

Ole Tangerine Man and Planet AMAZING is a children's book that teaches and inspires children to stand up against bullies and also protect each other. The book has a Dr. Seuss-inspired rhythm about a bully who has just been awarded the crown of Planet AMAZING. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/L10Rh4.

Contact:

Terrence Wilkerson

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Ole Tangerine Man and Planet AMAZING