Middle East & Africa Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East & Africa Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use (Gasoline Blending, Reforming, Steam Cracking and Others), Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2026" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Middle East & Africa naphtha consumption market is projected to cross 100 million metric tons by 2026. The region is home to many oil & gas producing countries whose economy is dependent on export revenues derived from trade of hydrocarbons and other associated products. Middle East & Africa is the largest naphtha exporting region globally and most of the region's exports cater to the surging demand for naphtha in Asia-Pacific. Saudi Arabia, UAE and Algeria dominate naphtha exports from the region. Also, countries in the region are quickly adding new naphtha based cracking capacities to export more value-added products across the globe.

Report Scope:

Naphtha Consumption, By Type:

- Light Naphtha
- Heavy Naphtha

Naphtha Consumption, By End Use:

- Gasoline Blending
- Naphtha Reforming
- Steam Cracking
- Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Naphtha Market Outlook

5. Middle East & Africa Naphtha Market Outlook

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vmcctd/middle_east_and


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire