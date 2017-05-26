Middle East & Africa Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East & Africa Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use (Gasoline Blending, Reforming, Steam Cracking and Others), Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2026" report to their offering.

Middle East & Africa naphtha consumption market is projected to cross 100 million metric tons by 2026. The region is home to many oil & gas producing countries whose economy is dependent on export revenues derived from trade of hydrocarbons and other associated products. Middle East & Africa is the largest naphtha exporting region globally and most of the region's exports cater to the surging demand for naphtha in Asia-Pacific. Saudi Arabia, UAE and Algeria dominate naphtha exports from the region. Also, countries in the region are quickly adding new naphtha based cracking capacities to export more value-added products across the globe.



Report Scope:



Naphtha Consumption, By Type:



- Light Naphtha

- Heavy Naphtha



Naphtha Consumption, By End Use:



- Gasoline Blending

- Naphtha Reforming

- Steam Cracking

- Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Naphtha Market Outlook



5. Middle East & Africa Naphtha Market Outlook



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vmcctd/middle_east_and





