Middle East & Africa Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East & Africa Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use (Gasoline Blending, Reforming, Steam Cracking and Others), Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2026" report to their offering.
Middle East & Africa naphtha consumption market is projected to cross 100 million metric tons by 2026. The region is home to many oil & gas producing countries whose economy is dependent on export revenues derived from trade of hydrocarbons and other associated products. Middle East & Africa is the largest naphtha exporting region globally and most of the region's exports cater to the surging demand for naphtha in Asia-Pacific. Saudi Arabia, UAE and Algeria dominate naphtha exports from the region. Also, countries in the region are quickly adding new naphtha based cracking capacities to export more value-added products across the globe.
Report Scope:
Naphtha Consumption, By Type:
- Light Naphtha
- Heavy Naphtha
Naphtha Consumption, By End Use:
- Gasoline Blending
- Naphtha Reforming
- Steam Cracking
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Naphtha Market Outlook
5. Middle East & Africa Naphtha Market Outlook
