Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2017-2021: Rapid Industrial Expansion, Intensifying R&D Expenditure & Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market to grow at a CAGR of 9.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is intensifying R&D expenditure. Membranes are an essential part of many applications, chiefly in water treatment. Various developments in membrane technology and materials such as perfluoro polymer, nonporous nanofiltration, anti-fouling multilayer membranes and solid polymer electrolyte is expected to have a positive effect on the market. The demand for high-grade quality and technically advanced membrane systems is increasing the market competition. This trend can reflect a high R&D investment by top global vendors in the market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is advantages of RO membranes in water treatment. Membranes for reverse osmosis, owing to their advantages and technological enhancements, are being used in many industries, such as water and wastewater treatment.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is fouling of membranes. Fouling is a ocess in which the solute or the components of the water block the pores of the membrane and degrade its performance. Fouling causes serious flux decline, which affects the quality of permeates and hampers the time of purification and its functional effectiveness. Therefore, the foremost challenge that the market encounters is the issues related to the functionality of the membrane after a definite phase.



Key vendors:



The Dow Chemical Company

General Electric

Koch Membrane Systems

Toray Group

Toyobo

Other prominent vendors:



Applied Membranes

NanOasis

Nitto Denko

Xylem PCI membranes

Pure Aqua



