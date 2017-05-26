SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC - Final Results

Annual report and

Annual report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2016

Secured Property Developments plc



DIRECTORS: J Townsend

R France

R Shane

P Stansfield

J Soper







SECRETARY: I Cobden





REGISTERED OFFICE: Unit 6

42 Orchard Road

London

N6 5TR





REGISTERED NUMBER: 02055395 (England and Wales)





AUDITOR: Lubbock Fine

Chartered Accountants & Statutory Auditors

Paternoster House

65 St. Paul's Churchyard

London EC4M 8AB



SHARE DEALING: The Company's Ordinary shares are quoted on theNEX Exchange (formerly the ISDX market) and persons can buy or sell shares through their stockbroker.





REGISTRARS: Avenir Registrars Ltd

Suite A, 6 Honduras Street,

London

EC1Y 0TH

ylva.baeckstrom@avenir-registrars.co.uk

www.avenir-registrars.co.uk

Telephone 020 7692 5500



SHARE PRICE: The middle market price of the Ordinary shares were quoted at 31 December 2016 on the NEX (previously the IDEXMarket) at 18.5 pence per share (2015: 18.5 pence per share)



Notice of meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the twenty fifth Annual General Meeting of Secured Property Developments plc will be held at The Small Mall Room, The Royal Automobile Club, 89 Pall Mall, London, SW1Y 5HS on Thursday 13 July 2017 at 11am for the following purposes:

- To receive and adopt the financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2016 together with the reports of the Directors and the Auditor thereon.

- To re-elect R Shane as a director (retired by rotation)

- To authorise, by special resolution in accordance with s701 of the Companies Act 2006, the Board to purchase up to 5% of the Company's own shares in the open market at a minimum price of 15p per share and a maximum price of 60p per share, such powers to expire at the AGM to be held in 2018, or on 13 July 2018 if earlier.

- To appoint as Auditor Lubbock Fine and to authorise the Directors to agree their remuneration, such powers to expire at the AGM held in 2017

By order of the board

I H Cobden

Secretary Date: 22 May 2017

Notes:

1. Enclosed with these accounts is a letter concerning the supply of documents and information by e-mail. Please read this letter and, if you would like to receive documents and information in this way, please complete and return the enclosed form.

2. A member entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. Proxy forms must be lodged at the Registered Office not later than forty-eight hours before the time fixed for the meeting.

3. We would draw the attention of members proposing to attend the meeting to the RAC Club dress code, which requires men to wear a tailored jacket and trousers, collared shirt and tie at all times and women to dress with commensurate formality.

Secured Property Developments plc

Chairman's statement

The predicted fallout earlier in the year from both Brexit and the US elections failed to materialise with both the equity and property markets showing positive signs of growth, up until, the announcement by the Government to hold a General Election in June, which has added another element of uncertainty to the markets.

This hasn't been helped by the inevitable protracted exit negotiations from the European Union following the triggering of Article 50 which no doubt will be put on hold until the result of the election is known.

The effects of the punitive levels of stamp duty on residential property both at the top end of the market and the additional burden on the purchase of second homes, have added to the increasing disadvantages of holding buy-to-let investments with many investors switching to the commercial sector.

However, demand continues to outstrip supply in all areas making it difficult to compete at the right level and while the forthcoming election may have more of an impact on the equities and bond markets, it may well channel more buyers into property.

There has also been speculation about a modest rise in interest rates in the short term, following the expected rise in the US, which may result in a good deal of volatility and a possible increase of forced sellers to provide opportunities to invest.

While a number of opportunities have presented themselves to the Board, the huge demand witnessed in the auction rooms and the widespread shortage of stock in the private treaty market has proved challenging and prevented us from recommending further investment at this stage.

We have in the meantime, following an EGM last September, financed the development of a prime retail investment in York at an attractive rate of return to offset our cost base in the short term.

With this in mind, we have also reviewed the cost of our annual audit and appointed Lubbock Fine as our new Auditors and would like to thank KPMG for all their valuable help and advice over the previous years.

Paul Stansfield has decided to retire from office and I would like to express thanks on behalf of the Shareholders and Directors for his valuable contribution to the development of the Company.

I would also like to thank my fellow Directors for their sterling efforts throughout the year to act in the very best interests of our Shareholders.

We will continue to monitor the market and potential opportunities and are hopeful of being able to secure something suitable during the course of the year.

AGM

The Annual General Meeting will take place at the Royal Automobile Club, 89 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5HS on Thursday 13 July 2017 at 11:00 am and the Directors look forward to meeting those shareholders who can attend.

J P Townsend

Chairman

Secured Property Developments plc

Strategic report

Principal Activities

The principal activity of Secured Property Developments plc is investment in commercial and residential property. The Group comprises the holding company, a finance company and a second property company.

Business Model

At Secured Property Developments, we focus on maximising the return from our portfolio of properties whilst looking for new acquisitions where we can, by development, increase value and thereby create value for shareholders.

We create value by:-

Acquiring Properties

- We seek to acquire properties and unlock value.

Optimise Income

- Optimising income by development and carrying out improvements and good estate management.

- Employ our knowledge of occupiers' needs to let to high quality tenants from a wide range of businesses and to minimise the level of voids in our portfolio and

- Collecting our rental income on due date.

Recycle Capital

- Identify properties for disposal where value has been optimised and dispose of those which do not fit the Group'slong-term plans.

Maintain robust and flexible financing

- Negotiate flexible financing and retain a healthy level of interest cover and gearing

Business Review

The results for the year are set out on page 10 of these consolidated financial statements.

The Group's investment properties have now all been sold and all borrowings have been repaid. A review of the business is included in the Chairman's Statement set out on page 3.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Going Concern

The directors have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis.

Strategic report (Continued)

Principal Risks and Uncertainties (continued)

The main risks arising from the Group's financial instruments are interest rate risk and liquidity risk. The Board reviews and agrees policies for managing each of these risks and they are summarised below.

Interest rate risk

The Group has no exposure at the present time to interest rate risk however the Group's policy is to borrow at the lowest rates for periods that do not carry excessive time premiums.

Liquidity risk

As regards liquidity, the Group's policy has throughout the year been to ensure that the group is able at all times to meet its financial commitments as and when they fall due.

Signed on behalf of the Board

R Shane Dated: 22 May 2017

Director

Secured Property Developments plc

Report of the Directors

for the Year Ended 31December2016

The directors present their report with the financial statements of the Company and the Group for the year ended 31December2016.

DIRECTORS

The directors shown below have held office during the whole of the period from 1January2016 to the date of this report.

J Townsend

R France

R Shane

P Stansfield

J Soper

The directors who held office at the end of the financial year had the following interests in the shares and loan stock of the group companies as recorded in the register of directors' share and debenture interests.



Director

Company

Class Interest at

31 December 2016

Number Interest at

1 January 2016

Number J Townsend SPD plc* Ordinary shares - - R France SPD plc* Ordinary shares 88,888 88,888 R Shane SPD plc* Ordinary shares 574,456 574,456 Deferred shares 154,666 154,666 P Stansfield SPD plc* Ordinary shares 6,250 6,250 J Soper SPD plc* Ordinary shares - -

* SPD plc is used above as an abbreviation for Secured Property Developments plc.

According to the register of directors' interests, no rights to subscribe for shares in or debentures of the Company or any other group company was granted to any of the directors or their immediate families, or exercised by them, during the financial year.

Substantial shareholding of ordinary shares of 20p each as at 31 December 2016

R France 4.51%

G Green 4.57%

R Shane 29.15%

M Jackson 6.25%

Proposed dividend and transfer to reserves

The directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend (2015: £nil).

The loss for the year retained in the group is £69,062 (2015: £23,517 profit).

Report of the Directors

for the Year Ended 31December2016 (continued)

FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS

Followingthe sale of the last of the investment properties and repayment of bank debt the Directors are now able to actively consider investment and development opportunities thatarise.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The directors are responsible for preparing the Report of the Directors and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the directors have elected to prepare the financial statements in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards and applicable law), including Financial Reporting Standard 102 'The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland'. Under company law the directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company and the group and of the profit or loss of the group for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the directors are required to:

- select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

- make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

- ensure applicable UK accounting standards are followed subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and

- prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the company will continue in business.

The directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's and the Group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and the Group and enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and the Group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

STATEMENT AS TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION TO AUDITOR

So far as the directors are aware, there is no relevant audit information (as defined by Section 418 of the Companies Act 2006) of which the Group's auditor is unaware, and each director has taken all the steps that he ought to have taken as a director in order to make himself aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Group's auditor is aware of that information.

AUDITOR

The auditor, KPMG LLP, resigned and have been replaced by the Directors by Lubbock Fine who will have their appointment confirmed and will be proposed for re-appointment at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

....................................................................

I Cobden - Secretary

Date: 22 May 2017

Report of the Independent Auditor to the Members of Secured Property Developments plc

We have audited the financial statements of Secured Property Developments Plc for the year ended 31 December 2016, set out on pages 10 to 27. The relevant financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is the Companies Act 2006 and the United Kingdom Accounting Standards (United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice), including Financial Reporting Standard 102 'The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland'.

This report is made solely to the Company's shareholders, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company's shareholders those matters we are required to state to them in an Auditors' Report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company and the Company's shareholders as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed.

RESPECTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES OF DIRECTORS AND AUDITORS

As explained more fully in the Directors' Responsibilities Statement on page 7, the directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view. Our responsibility is to audit and express an opinion on the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and International Standards on Auditing (UK and Ireland). Those standards require us to comply with the Financial Reporting Council's Ethical Standards for Auditors.

SCOPE OF THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

An audit involves obtaining evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements sufficient to give reasonable assurance that the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether caused by fraud or error. This includes an assessment of whether the accounting policies are appropriate to the Company's circumstances and have been consistently applied and adequately disclosed; the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by the directors; and the overall presentation of the financial statements. In addition, we read all the financial and non?financial information in the Directors' Report to identify material inconsistencies with the audited financial statements and to identify any information that is apparently materially incorrect based on, or materially inconsistent with, the knowledge acquired by us in the course of performing the audit. If we become aware of any apparent material misstatements or inconsistencies we consider the implications for our report.

OPINION ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In our opinion the financial statements:

give a true and fair view of the state of the Company's affairs as at 31 December 2016 and of its profit or loss for the year then ended;

have been properly prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice; and

have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.

OPINION ON OTHER MATTER PRESCRIBED BY THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

In our opinion, based on the work undertaken in the course of the audit, the information given in the Directors' Report for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with those financial statements and such reports have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

In the light of our knowledge and understanding of the Company and its environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the Directors' Report.

Report of the Independent Auditor to the Members of Secured Property Developments plc (continued)



MATTERS ON WHICH WE ARE REQUIRED TO REPORT BY EXCEPTION

We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters where the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion:

adequate accounting records have not been kept, or returns adequate for our audit have not been received from branches not visited by us; or

the financial statements are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or

certain disclosures of directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or

we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit.

Lee Facey (Senior Statutory Auditor)

for and on behalf of

Lubbock Fine

Chartered Accountants & Statutory Auditors

65 St Paul's Churchyard

London

EC4M 8AB

Date: 24 May 2017

Consolidated Income Statement

for the Year Ended 31December2016

31.12.16 31.12.15 Notes £ £ TURNOVER 3 7,000 71,062 Cost of sales (1,969) (3,432) GROSS PROFIT 5,031 67,630 Administrative expenses (105,535) (122,534) OPERATING (LOSS) 5 (100,504) (54,904) Exceptional Item 6 - 35,303 Profit on sale of tangible fixed assets 20,957 51,601 (LOSS)/PROFIT ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXATION (79,547) 32,000 Interest receivable and similar income 10,485 2,617 Interest payable and similar charges 7 - (11,100) (LOSS)/PROFIT ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAXATION

(69,062)

23,517 Tax on profit on ordinary activities 8 - - (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR FOR THE GROUP

(69,062)

23,517 (Loss)/Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(69,062)

23,517 Earnings per share expressed

in pence per share:

10 Basic (3.50) 1.19 Diluted (3.50) 1.19

The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those disclosed in the Income Statement above. Consequently, no Statement of Other Comprehensive Income is presented.

The notes form part of these financial statements

Consolidated Balance Sheet

31December2016

31.12.16 31.12.15 Notes £ £ £ £ FIXED ASSETS Tangible assets 11 - 300,000 CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 13 392,349 56,671 Cash in hand 14 341,074 442,048 733,423 498,719 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year 15 (44,788) (41,022) NET CURRENT ASSETS/(LIABILITIES) 688,635 457,697 NET ASSETS 688,635 757,697 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 16 418,861 418,861 Share premium 3,473 3,473 Profit and Loss Account 266,301 335,363 SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 688,635 757,697

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 May 2017 and were signed on its behalf by:

....................................................................

J Townsend - Director

....................................................................

R Shane - Director

Registered number: 02055395

The notes form part of these financial statements

Company Balance Sheet

31December2016

31.12.16 31.12.15 Notes £ £ £ £ FIXED ASSETS Tangible assets 11 - - Investments 12 4 947,263 4 947,263 CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 13 392,349 50,231 Cash in hand 14 326,948 427,921 719,297 478,152 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year 15 (283,145) (921,475) NET CURRENT ASSETS/(LIABILITIES) 436,152 (443,323) NET ASSETS 436,156 503,940 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 16 418,861 418,861 Share premium 3,473 3,473 Retained earnings 13,822 81,606 SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 436,156 503,940

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 May 2017 and were signed on its behalf by:

....................................................................

J Townsend -Director

.......................................................

R Shane - Director

The notes form part of these financial statements

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

for the Year Ended 31December2016

Called up share capital Profit & Loss Account Share premium Total equity £ £ £ £ Balance at 1January2015 418,861 311,846 3,473 734,180 Changes in equity Total comprehensive income - 23,517 - 23,517 Balance at 31December2015 418,861 335,363 3,473 757,697 Changes in equity Total comprehensive income - (69,062) - (69,062) Balance at 31December2016 418,861 266,301 3,473 688,635

The notes form part of these financial statements

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

for the Year Ended 31December2016

Called up share capital Profit & Loss Account Share premium Total equity £ £ £ £ Balance at 1January2015 418,861 91,952 3,473 514,286 Changes in equity Total comprehensive income - (10,346) - (10,346) Balance at 31December2015 418,861 81,606 3,473 503,940 Changes in equity Total comprehensive income - (67,784) - (67,784) Balance at 31December2016 418,861 13,822 3,473 436,156

The notes form part of these financial statements

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

for the Year Ended 31December2016

31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ Cash flows from operating activities (Loss)/profit for the financial year (69,062) 23,517 Profit on disposal (20,330) (51,501) Interest received (10,485) (2,617) Interest paid - 11,100 Increase in debtors (335,678) (29,865) Increase/(decrease) in creditors 3,766 (1,660,888) Net cash from operating activities (431,789) (1,710,354) Cash flows from investing activities Sale of tangible fixed assets 320,330 1,301,601 Interest received 10,485 2,617 Net cash from investing activities 330,815 1,304,218 Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid - (11,100) Net cash from financing activities - - Increase in cash and cash equivalents (100,974) (417,236) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 442,048 859,284 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 341,074 442,048

The notes form part of these financial statements

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Year Ended 31December2016

1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Secured Property Developments plc (the "Company") is a public company limited by shares and incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of the Company's registered office is given in the company information page 1 of these financial statements.

These Group and parent company financial statements were prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 102 The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland ("FRS 102"). The presentation currency of these financial statements is sterling. All amounts in the financial statements have been rounded to the nearest £1.

The transition to FRS 102 from old UK GAAP was made in the year ended 31st December 2015 financial statements.

Basis of preparing the financial statements

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 102 "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland" and the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for tangible fixed assets measured in accordance with the revaluation model.

Turnover

Turnover comprises revenue recognised by the Group in respect of services supplied during the year and is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, excluding discounts, rebates, value added tax and other sales taxes.

Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary undertakings made up to 31 December 2016. A subsidiary is an entity that is controlled by the parent. The results of subsidiary undertakings are included in the consolidated profit and loss account from the date that control commences until the date that control ceases. Control is established when the Company has the power to govern the operating and financial policies of an entity so as to obtain benefits from its activities. In assessing control, the Group takes into consideration potential voting rights that are currently exercisable.

Under Section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 the Company is exempt from the requirement to present its own profit and loss account.

In the parent financial statements, investments in subsidiaries are carried at cost less impairment.

Classification of financial instruments issued by the group

In accordance with FRS 102.22, financial instruments issued by the group are treated as equity only to the extent that they meet the following two conditions:

a) they include no contractual obligations upon the group to deliver cash or other financial assets or to exchange financial assets or financial liabilities with another party under conditions that are potentially unfavourable to the group; and

b) where the instrument will or may be settled in the entity's own equity instruments, it is either a non-derivative that includes no obligation to deliver a variable number of the entity's own equity instruments or is a derivative that will be settled by the entity exchanging a fixed amount of cash or other financial assets for a fixed number of its own equity instruments.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31December2016

1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)

Classification of financial instruments issued by the group (continued)

To the extent that this definition is not met, the proceeds of issue are classified as a financial liability. Where the instrument so classified takes the legal form of the entity's own shares, the amounts presented in these financial statements for called up share capital and share premium account exclude amounts in relation to those shares.

Investment properties

Investment properties are properties which are held either to earn rental income or for capital appreciation or for both. Investment properties are recognised initially at cost.

Subsequent to initial recognition

i. investment properties whose fair value can be measured reliably without undue cost or effort are held at fair value. Any gains or losses arising from changes in the fair value are recognised in profit or loss in the period that they arise; and

ii. no depreciation is provided in respect of investment properties applying the fair value model.

If a reliable measure is not available without undue cost or effort for an item of investment property, this item is thereafter accounted for as tangible fixed assets in accordance with section 17 FRS 102 until a reliable measure of fair value becomes available.

Current and deferred taxation

Tax on the profit or loss for the year comprises current and deferred tax. Tax is recognised in the profit and loss account except to the extent that it relates to items recognised directly in equity or other comprehensive income, in which case it is recognised directly in equity or other comprehensive income.

Current tax is the expected tax payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years.

Deferred tax is provided on timing differences which arise from the inclusion of income and expenses in tax assessments in periods different from those in which they are recognised in the financial statements.

Deferred tax is measured at the tax rate that is expected to apply to the reversal of the related difference, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date. For investment property that is measured at fair value, deferred tax is provided at the rates and allowances applicable to the sale of the asset/property Deferred tax balances are not discounted.

Unrelieved tax losses and other deferred tax assets are recognised only to the extent that is it probable that they will be recovered against the reversal of deferred tax liabilities or other future taxable profits.

Debtors

Short term debtors are measured at transaction price, less any impairment. Loans receivable are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31December2016

1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash is represented by cash in hand and deposits with financial institutions repayable without penalty on notice of not more than three months. Cash equivalents are highly liquid investments that mature in no more than three months from the date of acquisition and that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash with insignificant risk of change in value.

Financial Instruments

The Company only enters into basic financial instruments transactions that result in the recognition of financial assets and liabilities like trade and other debtors and creditors, loans from banks and other third parties, loans to related parties and investments in non-puttable ordinary shares.

Debt instruments (other than those wholly repayable or receivable within one year), including loans and other accounts receivable and payable, are initially measured at present value of the future cash flows and subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Debt instruments that are payable or receivable within one year, typically trade debtors and creditors, are measured, initially and subsequently, at the undiscounted amount of the cash or other consideration expected to be paid or received. However, if the arrangements of a short-term instrument constitute a financing transaction, like the payment of a trade debt deferred beyond normal business terms or financed at a rate of interest that is not a market rate or in case of an out-right short-term loan not at market rate, the financial asset or liability is measured, initially, at the present value of the future cash flow discounted at a market rate of interest for a similar debt instrument and subsequently at amortised cost.

For financial assets measured at amortised cost, the impairment loss is measured as the difference between an asset's carrying amount and the present value of estimated cash flows discounted at the asset's original effective interest rate. If a financial asset has a variable interest rate, the discount rate for measuring any impairment loss is the current effective interest rate determined under the contract.

Creditors

Short term creditors are measured at transaction price. Other financial liabilities are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method.

2. JUDGEMENTS IN APPLYING ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND KEY SOURCES OF ESTIMATION UNCERTAINTY

The preparation of the financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that effect the amounts reported for assets and liabilities as at the balance sheet date and the amounts reported for revenue and expenses during the year. However, the nature of the estimation means that actual outcomes could differ from those estimates. There are no key sources of estimation uncertainty.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31December2016

3. TURNOVER

An analysis of turnover is as follows:

31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ Rental income 7,000 71,062

The future aggregate minimum rentals receivable under non-cancellable operating leases within one year was £nil (2015 - £52,000).

4. STAFF COSTS

The average number of staff during the year was nil (2015-nil) and there were no staff costs for the year ended 31December2016 or for the year ended 31December2015.

5. OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT

The operating loss (2015: operating profit) is stated after charging:

31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ Auditor's remuneration - fees payable to the Group's auditor for the audit of the group's annual accounts.

8,000

11,500 Directors' remuneration - -

Details of the fees charged by the Chairman and other Directors are shown in note 18 to these financial statements.

6. EXCEPTIONAL ITEM

This represents compensation received (less related expenses incurred) in respect of the claim for mis-selling by RBS of its financial products.

7. INTEREST PAYABLE AND SIMILAR CHARGES

31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ Bank loan interest - 11,100

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31December2016

8. TAXATION

Analysis of the tax charge

The tax charge on the profit on ordinary activities for the year was as follows:

31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ Current tax: UK corporation tax - - Tax on profit on ordinary activities - -

Reconciliation of effective tax rate

31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ (Loss)/Profit for the year (69,062) 23,517 Total tax expense - - (Loss)/Profit for the year excluding taxation (69,062) 23,517 Tax using the UK corporation tax rate of 20% (2015: 20.25%) (13,812) 4,762 Non-deductible expenses (4,191) - Current year losses 18,003 (4,762) Total tax expense included in profit or loss - -

Factors that may affect future current and total tax charges

A deferred tax asset of £36,647 (2015 - £23,091) at the year end has not been recognised in due to uncertainty surrounding the Group's future taxable profits.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31December2016

9. PROFIT OF PARENT COMPANY

As permitted by Section 408 of the Companies Act 2006, the Profit and Loss account of the parent company is not presented as part of these financial statements. The parent company's loss for the financial year was £67,784 (2015 - £10,346 loss).

10. EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period.

Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares adjusted to assume the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares.

Reconciliations are set out below.

31.12.16 Earnings

£ Weighted average number of shares Per-share amount pence Basic EPS Earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders (69,062) 1,970,688 (3.50) Effect of dilutive securities - - - Diluted EPS Adjusted earnings (69,062) 1,970,688 (3.50)

31.12.16 Earnings

£ Weighted average number of shares Per-share amount pence Basic EPS Earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders 23,517 1,970,688 1.19 Effect of dilutive securities - - - Diluted EPS Adjusted earnings 23,517 1,970,688 1.19

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31December2016

11. TANGIBLE FIXED ASSETS

Group Freehold property

£ VALUATION At 1January2016 Disposals 300,000 (300,000) At 31December2016 - NET BOOK VALUE At 31December2016 - At 31December2015 300,000

If the investment property had been accounted for under the historic cost accounting rules, the property would have been measured at £nil (2015 - £296,257).

Company Freehold property

£ VALUATION At 1January2016 Additions/Disposals - - At 31December2016 - NET BOOK VALUE At 31December2016 - At 31December2015 -

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31December2016

12. FIXED ASSET INVESTMENTS

Company 31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ Shares in group undertakings 4 4 Loans to group undertakings - 947,259 4 947,263

Additional information is as follows:

The following relates to ordinary shares held in and loans made to the subsidiary companies, Secured Property Developments (Scarborough) Limited and SPD Discount Limited, both companies registered in England and both companies being 100% owned by the holding company throughout the period.

Company

Shares in group undertakings £ COST At 1January2016 and 31December2016

4 NET BOOK VALUE At 31December2016 4 At 31December2015 4 Company Loans to group undertakings £ At 1 January 2016 947,259 Repaid in the year (947,259) At 31 December 2016 -

During the year loans to group undertakings were settled by offsetting them against amounts due to group undertakings.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31December2016

13. DEBTORS: AMOUNTS FALLING DUE WITHIN ONE YEAR

Group Company 31.12.16 31.12.15 31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ £ £ Trade debtors - 51,742 - 46,278 Prepayments and accrued income 3,968 - 3,968 3,953 Amounts due from related parties 388,381 - 388,381 - Other debtors - 4,929 - - 392,349 56,671 392,349 50,231

14. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Group Company 31.12.16 31.12.15 31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ £ £ Cash at bank 341,074 442,048 326,948 427,921 341,074 442,048 326,948 427,921

15. CREDITORS: AMOUNTS FALLING DUE WITHIN ONE YEAR

Group Company 31.12.16 31.12.15 31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ £ £ Trade creditors 3,671 5,289 3,671 5,289 Amounts owed to group undertakings - - 245,179 889,025 Tax 1,181 1,469 1,238 1,526 Other creditors 8,652 8,560 5,773 5,681 Accrued expenses 31,284 25,704 27,284 19,954 44,788 41,022 283,145 921,475

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31December2016

16. CALLED UP SHARE CAPITAL

Allotted, issued and fully paid:

Number: Class: Nominal value: 31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ 1,970,688 Ordinary £0.20p 394,138 394,138 1,236,154 Deferred £0.02p 24,723 24,723 418,861 418,861 418,861

The respective rights of the shareholders are as follows:

Ordinary shares

The ordinary shares have the right to all available capital and distributable profits subject only to any right available to the deferred shares on winding up.

Deferred shares

The deferred shares have no rights to vote, receive notices, or attend general meetings, nor to any income. On the return of capital on a winding-up or otherwise the deferred shares have no entitlement until the sum of £100,000 per ordinary share shall have been distributed.

17. RESERVES

Share premium:

Includes the premium paid by shareholders on ordinary shares.

Retained earnings:

Includes all current and prior periods retained profits and losses, less dividends paid.

18. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

During the period the company entered into transactions, in the ordinary course of the business, with other related parties. Transactions entered into, and trading balances outstanding at 31 December, are as follows:

Transactions with key management personnel

J Townsend:

During the year, Mr Townsend received £25,008 (2015 - £6,252) in respect of professional fees. The amount outstanding as at the year end was £2,084 (2015 - £2,084).

J Soper:

During the year, Mr Soper received £9,592 (2015 - £7,301) in respect of professional fees.

R Shane:

At the year end date an amount of £160 (2015 - £160) was due to Mr Shane in respect of expenses incurred on behalf of the holding company.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31December2016

19. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES (continued)

Transactions with other related parties

St James's Property Services Limited:

St James's Property Services Limited of which R Shane is a director and shareholder received £17,500 (2015 - £22,775) from the holding company in respect of management services. The amount outstanding at the year end is £17,871 (2015 - £8,371).

St James's Property Services Limited also received £8,705 (2015 - £8,568) from the holding company in respect of rent and other expenses.

Guildhall Brokers and Consultants Limited:

Guildhall Brokers and Consultants Limited of which R Shane is a director and shareholder received £1,340 (2015 - £3,694) for insurance premiums.

Space Property Corporation Limited:

During the year the holding company provided a loan to Space Property Corporation Limited of which R Shane is the sole beneficial shareholder. The amount included in debtors at the year end is £388,381 which includes interest charged in the year of £8,324. The holding company received £1,500 from Space Property Corporation Limited for contribution to legal fees incurred during the year.

Shane Computer Consulting Limited:

Shane Computer Consulting Limited of which R Shane's son is a director and shareholder received £6,000 (2015 - £6,000) from the holding company in respect of computer services.

Terms and conditions of transactions with related parties

Transactions with related parties are made at normal market prices. Outstanding balances with entities are unsecured, interest free and repayable on demand.

Key management personnel includes those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the entity, directly or indirectly, including directors. Total amounts paid to key management personnel during the period was £34,600 (2015 - £13,553).

20. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Group:

31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ Financial Assets Financial assets that are debt instruments measured at amortised costs 388,381 52,718 Financial Liabilities Financial liabilities measured at amortised costs 43,550 39,497

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements - continued

for the Year Ended 31December2016

20. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued)

Company:

31.12.16 31.12.15 £ £ Financial Assets 388,381 46,278 Financial assets that are debt instruments measured at amortised costs Financial Liabilities 281,905 919,949 Financial liabilities measured at amortised costs

The material risk arising form the Group and Company's financial instruments is liquidity risk.

Liquidity risk

The objective of the Group and Company managing liquidity is to ensure it can meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due. The Group and Company expects to meet these through operating cash flows.

Lending facilities:

The Company provided a loan facility of £600,000 during the year at a rate of compounded interest of 10.7% per annum. At 31 December 2016, £380,056 of the facility was drawn down.

21. POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

The Directors of the subsidiary, Secured Property Developments (Scarborough) Limited, are considering applying to Companies House to strike off the company.

