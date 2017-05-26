NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- Waller, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality industries, announced today that 35 of the firm's attorneys have been ranked or recognized in the 2017 edition of Chambers USA, an annual ranking of law firms and lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas across the United States.

"This recognition of our attorneys is especially meaningful because Chambers conducts independent interviews with our clients as well as our peers at other law firms," said Waller chairman Matt Burnstein. "It's an honor to have our clients and colleagues acknowledge Waller's commitment to client service and the legal profession."

The following Waller attorneys are recognized in the 2017 edition of Chambers USA:

BANKING & FINANCE HEALTHCARE LITIGATION: GENERAL COMMERCIAL Tennessee Alabama Alabama Robert L. Harris Colin H. Luke Larry B. Childs Gerald F. Mace Tennessee Tennessee BANKING & FINANCE: REGULATORY George W. Bishop III Robert E. Boston Tennessee Brian R. Browder Paul S. Davidson E. Marlee Mitchell E. Brent Hill James M. Doran, Jr. W. Kenneth Marlow CORPORATE/M&A G. Scott Rayson MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Tennessee Texas Tennessee Matthew R. Burnstein Fletcher H. Brown Robb S. Harvey Chase Cole E. Andrew Norwood Donald R. Moody James H. Nixon III HEALTHCARE: REGULATORY REAL ESTATE Tennessee Tennessee ENVIRONMENT Nora L. Liggett Jeffrey A. Calk Tennessee Kim Harvey Looney Robert R. Campbell, Jr. Edward M. Callaway Philip F. Head Christopher W. Hayes LABOR & EMPLOYMENT J. Steven Kirkham Michael K. Stagg Tennessee James M. Weaver Robert E. Boston REAL ESTATE: ZONING/LAND USE Marcus M. Crider Tennessee Stanley E. Graham J. Bryan Echols Mark Peters LITIGATION: BANKRUPTCY Tennessee David E. Lemke

About Waller

With more than 225 attorneys in Nashville and Memphis, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., and Austin, Tex., Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has built a national reputation for its work in healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality, and has extensive experience in manufacturing, real estate, technology and other industries. For more information, please visit www.wallerlaw.com.

Sarah Brawner

615-610-0323

sarah.brawner@dvlseigenthaler.com



