

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - A bipartisan bill proposing tight restrictions on travel to North Korea, and banning tourists to the reclusive Communist country, has been introduced in the Congress citing the risk of U.S. citizens being detained there for political reasons.



The North Korea Travel Control Act was tabled in the House jointly by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff (CA) and Republican Rep. Joe Wilson (SC). The Bill proposes that the Treasury Department issue regulations requiring a license for transactions related to travel to, from, and within North Korea by U.S. citizens. The Bill also proposes a complete ban on issuing licenses for American tourists to visit North Korea.



Citing the risk that the North Korean Government will arrest Americans for use as diplomatic 'bargaining chips,' Rep. Schiff said 'it is appropriate for the United States to take steps to control travel to a nation that poses a real and present danger to American interests.'



Rep. Wilson alleged that the 'tyrannical regime' uses money it collects from foreign tourists to develop weapons to threaten United States and it allies, as he 'saw firsthand on a rare visit to Pyongyang.'



At least 17 U.S. citizens were detained in the past ten years, and at least four Americans remain imprisoned currently in North Korea, according to the lawmakers. Several American tourists visit North Korea ignoring the State Department's strong warning to U.S. citizens against traveling to a country deemed as dangerous to them.



The Trump administration had made it clear last month that it aims to pressure North Korea into dismantling its nuclear, ballistic missile, and proliferation programs by tightening economic sanctions and pursuing diplomatic measures with its Allies and regional partners.



