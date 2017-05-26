Europe Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use (Gasoline Blending, Reforming, Steam Cracking and Others), Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2026" report to their offering.

Europe naphtha consumption market is projected to register negative CAGR by 2026

The reason behind the negative CAGR can be attributed to the closure of naphtha based crackers as they have become uneconomical owing to price volatility associated with naphtha and easy availability of cheaper alternative feedstock i.e. natural gas.

New cracker capacities are being added that use natural gas as feedstock and are very price competitive in comparison to petrochemicals derived from naphtha cracking. The shale gas boom in the United States has altered economics of global petrochemical business making them competitive to prices offered by Middle East and Africa. Prominent European players in petrochemical business are adding gas based cracker capacities with the US supplying ethane for feeding their expanding capacities.

The study is useful in providing answers to past, current and future trends of naphtha consumption in Europe market. This study helps in analysing specific country naphtha consumption trend which are useful for industry stakeholders such as naphtha producers (refiners), Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) plants, crude oil suppliers, naphtha traders, shipping companies, regulatory bodies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Naphtha Market Outlook



5. Europe Naphtha Market Outlook



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rc8ksz/europe_naphtha





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716