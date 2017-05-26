A.M. Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" of Santa Lucía S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (Santa Lucia) (Spain), the operating holding company of the Santa Lucia group.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) action follows the announcement on 10 May 2017, of the acquisition of Aviva Vida y Pensiones, S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros and Aviva's 50% stake in pension joint ventures, Unicorp Vida, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A. and Caja España Vida, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros SA, by Santa Lucía. The transaction is subject to regulatory and antitrust approvals, and A.M. Best expects it to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The under review with developing implications status reflects that while the acquisition is anticipated to improve Santa Lucía's market profile and enhance underlying earnings, it is expected to weaken the company's balance sheet strength over the short term. Furthermore, the significance of the transaction creates execution risk, and its successfulness will be dependent on the company's ability to integrate a material life operation into its profile.

A.M. Best will continue to monitor the impact of the transaction on Santa Lucía's ratings fundamentals and expects the under review with developing implications status to be resolved following a comprehensive review once the acquisition is completed.

