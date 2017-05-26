Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities 2012-2022: Continuous Consolidation of Global Digital Oilfield Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market By Process (Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Reservoir Optimization, & Others), By Solution (Instrumentation & Automation Vs. IT Services), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
Middle East and Africa digital oilfield market is projected to cross $2 billion by 2022
The region is home to many oil & gas producing countries and the economic growth in these countries is dependent on export revenues derived from trade of hydrocarbons. In order to increase share of the Middle East & Africa in global oil & gas trade, national oil companies and global oil major operating in the MEA are shifting focus towards operations optimization and improved work collaboration to cut costs and improve field recovery rates. This is predicted to fuel demand for digital oilfield solutions in the region during the forecast period.
Few of the leading players in the Middle East & Africa digital oilfield market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc, Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation, Weatherford International plc, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation and Accenture PLC.
Market Trends & Developments
- Growing Investments in Offshore Exploration & Production
- Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures
- Continuous Consolidation of Global Digital Oilfield Industry
- Rising Production from Offshore Fields
- Revenue Generation through Aftermarket Services
- Surging Investments in Research & Development
- Downturn in Oil & Gas Industry
- Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Digital Oilfield Market Outlook
5. Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Outlook
6. Market Dynamics
7. Market Trends & Developments
8. Competitive Landscape
- Accenture PLC
- Baker Hughes Incorporated
- Halliburton
- Honeywell International Inc
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Schlumberger Limited
- Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation
- Weatherford International plc
