LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- At Thursday night's debate televised by Telemundo 52 and NBC4 at Occidental College between Robert Lee Ahn and Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, the two candidates for the 34th Congressional district clashed over issues such as healthcare, taxes, job creation, terrorism, immigration, affordable housing and the economy. The Ahn campaign released its List of the 5 Misstatements by Gomez:

5. "Something I learned in Sacramento is that the devil is in the details."

Gomez hasn't learned much about details if he missed glaring faults in legislation he voted on such as the massive $52 billion gas tax hike, which includes a sweetheart giveaway to big trucking companies allowing them to escape environmental regulation from local air regulators and emit more diesel exhaust in California's poorer neighborhoods next to freeways and main traffic thoroughfares.

4. "One hundred thousand units of housing is nothing. We have a failed housing policy in California that doesn't serve the people."

Gomez has presided over that failed housing policy and done little to expand the availability of affordable housing, nor taken any steps to make additional funding available for housing for low-income families.

3. "I'm not a Corporate Democrat."

Gomez has received donations from a mind-boggling variety of corporate entities including Wells Fargo, GMO-king Monsanto, predatory payday lenders, for-profit college operators, private prison corporations and big drug companies. He is by far the leader in receiving large PAC contributions.

2. "If I'm such a Corporate Democrat why did the nurses' union endorse me?"

Because Gomez served as Political Director of the United Nurses Association of California and controlled its PAC, even directing donations to his own assembly campaign while still working at the union.

1. "Remember to vote on June 5th."

The election is June 6th.

The 34th District represents all of Koreatown, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Little Bangladesh, as well as parts of Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Hancock Park, Downtown, Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, City Terrace, Echo Park, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Mt. Washington, Montecito Heights, and Westlake/Pico Union. For more information, go to www.AhnforCongress.com. The general election is June 6th.

Contact:

David Meraz

Campaign Manager

(661) 443-4842

Email Contact



