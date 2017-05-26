A report published by the Energy and Strategy Group at the Polytechnic University of Milan forecasts that a further 4.4 GW of renewable energy generation capacity could be installed in Italy in the period 2017-2020. Solar and wind are expected to have the largest share.

The Italian solar market is expected to grow by another 2.3 GW over the next four years, according to the Renewable Energy Report published by the Energy and Strategy Group of Polytechnic University of Milan.

If achieved, this result would provide much more installed solar power than predicted by the Italian energy agency GSE in early April, when it said that a further 1.5 GW of new PV installations will see the light in Italy by 2020.

Furthermore, the new forecasts predict that the country would see the installation of more than 560 MW of new PV systems per year over the ...

