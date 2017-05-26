The University of Jordan has announced a new tender for a 16 MW photovoltaic net metering system and 5th June is the last day to purchase the tender documents. Investors can submit their offer by 28th August.

The University of Jordan has published a new tender for a solar PV system totaling 16 MW. However, this will comprise three smaller installations; two 6 MW rooftop systems and a carpark PV system of 4 MW. Interested investors can bid for each of the three components of the system separately. If they decide to do so they also need to submit a technical and financial offer for each component. The University of Jordan has the right to allocate the development of each part of the 16 MW installation to a different investor.

The tender includes all design, engineering, supply, delivery, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...