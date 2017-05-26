Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Petrofac Limited - POFCF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Petrofac Limited ("Petrofac" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: POFCF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Petrofac and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 12, 2017, the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office announced that it has launched an investigation into the Company's activities, on suspicion of "bribery, corruption and money laundering." The investigation is linked to an ongoing probe of the activities of the Monaco oil contractor Unaoil SAM.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.99, or 18.34%, to close at $8.86 on May 12, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP