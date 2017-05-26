sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,739 Euro		+0,01
+0,21 %
WKN: A0HF9Y ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Ticker-Symbol: P2F 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,454
4,602
18:14
4,488
4,565
18:14
26.05.2017 | 17:45
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Petrofac Limited - POFCF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Petrofac Limited ("Petrofac" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: POFCF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Petrofac and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On May 12, 2017, the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office announced that it has launched an investigation into the Company's activities, on suspicion of "bribery, corruption and money laundering." The investigation is linked to an ongoing probe of the activities of the Monaco oil contractor Unaoil SAM.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.99, or 18.34%, to close at $8.86 on May 12, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE